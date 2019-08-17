Quinn Opportunity Partners Trimmed Intl Business Machines (IBM) Position by $2.37 Million; Paradigm Asset Management Co Maintains Position in Netease Com (NTES)

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc increased its stake in Netease Com Inc (NTES) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc bought 50 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.12% . The institutional investor held 450 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108.65M, up from 400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc who had been investing in Netease Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $3.76 during the last trading session, reaching $258.48. About 787,323 shares traded or 11.91% up from the average. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 11.09% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 16/05/2018 – NETEASE INC NTES.O – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE US$0.91; 20/03/2018 – NetEase Presents New Real-Time Sci-Fi Strategy Title, Galactic Frontline, at GDC 2018; 14/05/2018 – BEIERSDORF BEIG.DE SAYS ENTERS STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH NETEASE’S NTES.O E-COMMERCE UNIT KAOLA; 08/03/2018 – MMORPG Crusaders of Light Launches on Steam with New Server and Major Content Update; 11/05/2018 – GSA Capital Adds Dominion Energy, Exits Netease: 13F; 15/03/2018 – Anna Nicolaou: scoop: the top indie record labels are going to stream in china. Merlin struck a deal with 5 services, owned by; 07/03/2018 Strategic Cooperation Between NetEase Cloud Music and HIM International Music Inc; 11/05/2018 – HSBC Adds Santander Brasil, Exits Sensata, Cuts Netease: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q Adj EPS $1.61; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC SAYS CO, ALIMUSIC JOINTLY ENTERED INTO A CROSS-LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH RESPECT TO MUSIC COPYRIGHTS

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc decreased its stake in Intl Business Machines Corp (IBM) by 84.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc sold 16,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 3,000 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $423,000, down from 19,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc who had been investing in Intl Business Machines Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $133.76. About 2.74M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 19/03/2018 – LegalMation to be Featured, Demonstrated at IBM Think 2018; 16/03/2018 – IBM Helps Accelerate Al with Fast New Data Platform, Elite Team; 08/03/2018 – International Business Machines Corp: Doc re Notification of filing of document; 17/04/2018 – $IBM numbers. Down 5% after hours on the report; 06/03/2018 – BayCare Hospitals Named Among Nation’s 100 Top Hospitals by IBM Watson Health; 11/04/2018 – Silicon Valley Company Announces IBM General Manager as its CEO; 17/04/2018 – Mainframe computers should help IBM extend the growth streak; 24/05/2018 – MariaDB TX 3.0 Delivers First Enterprise Open Source Database to Beat Oracle, Microsoft and IBM; 20/03/2018 – Zerto Partners with IBM to Provide Data Protection for lBM’s Resiliency Orchestration DRaaS Solution; 08/05/2018 – Seneca and IBM team up to offer the first IBM Skills Academy in Ontario

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc, which manages about $340.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corp. (NYSE:CI) by 550 shares to 9,950 shares, valued at $1.60 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,200 shares, and cut its stake in Applied Matls Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 173,118 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Laurion Mgmt Lp has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Meeder Asset Management holds 7,696 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. 2,204 are owned by Middleton & Ma. Pennsylvania Trust Com reported 21,748 shares. First Hawaiian Natl Bank, a Hawaii-based fund reported 10,697 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Com holds 11,274 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. Shelter Mutual Communication owns 59,500 shares for 2.47% of their portfolio. Penbrook Management Ltd Company reported 0.25% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Chesley Taft Assoc Llc owns 37,583 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Ltd reported 0.13% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Regions Fincl Corp stated it has 105,757 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Carroll Fin Associates has invested 0.13% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Baldwin Brothers Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 8,227 shares. Hyman Charles D has 96,046 shares.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 earnings per share, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08B for 9.61 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc, which manages about $731.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 39,000 shares to 225,000 shares, valued at $3.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Nv by 28,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc (NYSE:PBI).

