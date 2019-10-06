Quinn Opportunity Partners Raised Its Stake in Nordstrom (JWN) by $5.48 Million; Dynamic Capital Management LTD Cut Its Position in Carlisle Cos (CSL) by $1.04 Million

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc increased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (JWN) by 120.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc bought 176,823 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.94% . The institutional investor held 322,982 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.29M, up from 146,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $32.49. About 2.67 million shares traded. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 36.92% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 01/05/2018 – AMC, Nordstrom Rack, Ulta Beauty Added to The Vineyards at Porter Ranch; 08/03/2018 – Nordstrom Acquires Retail Technology Companies BevyUp, MessageYes; 29/03/2018 – INDOCHINO Named the Official Made to Measure Suit of the New York Yankees; 17/05/2018 – NORDSTROM INC JWN.N – WEATHER IMPACTED SOME SEASONALITY RELATED ITEMS AND CLASSIFICATIONS PREDOMINANTLY WOMEN’S APPAREL- PRESIDENT IN CONF CALL; 05/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Nordstrom rejects takeover offer from Nordstrom family group for $50 per share; 21/03/2018 – Stadium Goods to Open Store Inside Nordstrom; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom is not ‘the everything store’ – it wants to win with high-quality brands In other words, Nordstrom doesn’t want to be Amazon; 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Board of Directors; 18/05/2018 – Nordstrom beat estimates by 8 cents with quarterly earnings of 51 cents per share; 10/03/2018 – Seattle Times: Despite rebuff, Nordstrom buyout effort is not over

Dynamic Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc (CSL) by 62.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd sold 7,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% . The hedge fund held 4,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $616,000, down from 11,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Carlisle Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.97B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $141.42. About 189,520 shares traded. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 18.57% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 13/03/2018 – TIMING: Carlisle Foodservice $320m TL, $75m DDTL Due March 15; 18/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO – STEVE CARLISLE WAS MOST RECENTLY PRESIDENT AND MANAGING DIRECTOR OF GM CANADA; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B3 Cfr To Carlisle Foodservice; B2 To Secured First Lien Facility; 05/05/2018 – Carlisle Companies Announces Director and Officer Changes; 18/04/2018 – General Motors Veteran Steve Carlisle Named Head of Cadillac; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Carlisle FoodService ‘B’ Rtg On Trm Ln; 02/05/2018 – Green Thumb Industries (GTI) to Hold Open House, Ribbon Cutting at Medical Marijuana Dispensary RISE Carlisle May 3; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos Sees Full Yr Tax Rate in the 25-27% Range; 01/05/2018 – Carlisle Companies Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 15/03/2018 – TIMING: Carlisle Foodservice $332.5m 1L TL, $75m DDTL Due 5pm ET

More notable recent Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Carlisle Companies: Steady As She Goes – Seeking Alpha” published on April 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Carlisle Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Carlisle Companies to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Results on July 23, 2019 – Business Wire” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “CSL or MMM: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Analysts await Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.32 EPS, up 38.10% or $0.64 from last year’s $1.68 per share. CSL’s profit will be $130.80 million for 15.24 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual EPS reported by Carlisle Companies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.45% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold CSL shares while 117 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 48.23 million shares or 1.37% more from 47.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stifel Financial Corporation has invested 0% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). 12,822 are owned by Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Incorporated. The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Financial Services Group has invested 0% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Appleton Prtn Inc Ma holds 0.05% or 2,991 shares in its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Company invested 0.01% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Bank & Trust Of Hawaii holds 0.03% or 2,735 shares in its portfolio. Piedmont Inv Advsrs owns 9,079 shares. Hillsdale Investment Mgmt owns 0.05% invested in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) for 3,610 shares. The Alabama-based Vulcan Value Partners Lc has invested 0.19% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Proshare Advisors Lc stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Company accumulated 10,000 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Canandaigua State Bank Tru owns 3,812 shares. Birch Hill Invest Advsr Limited Liability holds 6,405 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Inc holds 277,998 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 56 investors sold JWN shares while 113 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 92.35 million shares or 0.94% more from 91.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 53,090 are owned by Baker Ellis Asset Limited Liability Company. Amalgamated Bancorporation holds 25,397 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Anderson Hoagland Com holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 20,830 shares. First Republic Invest Management has invested 0.01% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Wellington Mngmt Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership reported 121,455 shares stake. Vanguard Group Inc holds 12.31 million shares. 52,300 were reported by Madison Investment Holdings. Oakworth Capital reported 190 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 71,886 shares. Altrinsic Glob Advsrs Ltd reported 0.87% stake. Fund Sa holds 0.1% or 348,717 shares in its portfolio. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 221,788 shares. Bollard Group Limited Company invested in 0% or 554 shares. Automobile Association, a Texas-based fund reported 411,596 shares. Whitnell accumulated 2,177 shares.

More notable recent Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Reasons Why Amazon Stock Should be in Your Cart Ahead of the Recession – Investorplace.com” on September 08, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Beaten-Down Dividend Stocks You Can Trust – Motley Fool” published on September 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “Nordstrom Stock Is a Screaming Buy at Its New Multiyear Low – The Motley Fool” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nike earnings help lift retail – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Nordstrom Stock Explores New Lows After Bear Note – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc, which manages about $804.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Uniti Group Inc by 81,000 shares to 45,000 shares, valued at $428,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 2,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,000 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).