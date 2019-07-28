Quinn Opportunity Partners Raised Holding in Gamestop (GME) as Market Valuation Declined; Cqs Cayman LP Trimmed Stake in Bhp Group LTD (BHP) as Stock Declined

Cqs Cayman Lp decreased its stake in Bhp Group Ltd (BHP) by 20.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cqs Cayman Lp sold 131,549 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.46% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 519,620 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.42M, down from 651,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cqs Cayman Lp who had been investing in Bhp Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $143.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $56.13. About 1.86 million shares traded or 5.28% up from the average. BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) has risen 4.76% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.33% the S&P500. Some Historical BHP News: 20/03/2018 – BHP CEO says looking at oil investments that can pay back before 2030; 23/04/2018 – BHP Billiton Federal Court in Brazil Gives 66 More Days for Samarco Damn Settlement; 18/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD – QTRLY PETRLOEUM PRODUCTION 45 MMBOE VS 50.6 MMBOE LAST YEAR; 18/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD – PETROLEUM CAPITAL EXPENDITURE GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED AT ABOUT US$1.9 BLN FOR 2018 FINANCIAL YEAR; 03/05/2018 – BP SAID TO HIRE MS AS IT CONSIDERS BIDDING FOR SOME BHP ASSETS; 18/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD – OLYMPIC DAM PRODUCTION GUIDANCE FOR 2018 REDUCED FROM 150 KT TO ABOUT 135 KT; 12/03/2018 – Woodside, BHP Sign Deal on Scarborough Gas Project; 05/03/2018 – BHP HOPES TO START ESCONDIDA TALKS BEFORE JUNE IF UNION WILLING; 05/03/2018 – WORLD ECONOMY IN STRONGEST SHAPE SINCE 2010: BHP CEO; 09/04/2018 – Correction to Market Talk on BHP

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc increased its stake in Gamestop Corp (GME) by 259.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc bought 90,695 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 125,695 shares of the electronics distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28 million, up from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc who had been investing in Gamestop Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $410.10 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.01. About 3.12 million shares traded. GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) has declined 34.46% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.89% the S&P500. Some Historical GME News: 28/03/2018 – GAMESTOP CORP – POSITIVE IMPACT OF TAX REFORM WAS $0.03 PER DILUTED SHARE IN QTR; 28/03/2018 – GameStop: Global Same Store Sales Up 12.2% for the Qtr; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms One Class of CSFB 2005-C4; 11/05/2018 – GameStop CEO Michael Mauler resigned for “personal reasons” after only three months on the job, the company said; 29/05/2018 – Nintendo News: Legendary New Nintendo 2DS XL System Coming Exclusively to GameStop Stores on July 2; 16/05/2018 – GAMESTOP CONFIRMS RECEIVING TIGER MANAGEMENT LETTER: CNBC; 28/03/2018 – GameStop reports 15 pct rise in revenue on Nintendo Switch demand; 30/05/2018 – GameStop and Extra Life Host First-Ever Charity Event at E3 Benefiting Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals®; 16/05/2018 – TIGER MGMT IS AID TO URGE GAMESTOP STRATEGIC REVIEW: CNBC; 11/05/2018 – GameStop: Mauler Not Entitled to Severance, Other Separation Benefits

Cqs Cayman Lp, which manages about $2.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solns S (NASDAQ:ASPS) by 55,802 shares to 195,000 shares, valued at $4.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ambac Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:AMBC) by 35,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 435,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Hubspot Inc (Prn).

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc, which manages about $731.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 121,000 shares to 80,300 shares, valued at $13.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 20,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,000 shares, and cut its stake in Chico’s Fas Inc (NYSE:CHS).