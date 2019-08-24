Quinn Opportunity Partners Raised Holding in Cvs Health (CVS) as Share Price Declined; Gratia Capital Holding in Berry Global Group (BERY) Has Upped as Stock Declined

Gratia Capital Llc increased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) by 167.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gratia Capital Llc bought 28,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.32% . The hedge fund held 45,223 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44M, up from 16,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gratia Capital Llc who had been investing in Berry Global Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $40.01. About 800,470 shares traded. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 7.48% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BERY News: 09/05/2018 – REMINDER/Conference Call Notice: lntertape Polymer Group Inc. First Quarter 2018 Results; 24/04/2018 – Logility Congratulates Mike Reibsamen, Berry Global, on his Selection to the 2018 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Practitioner Pros to Know; 03/05/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL 2Q ADJ EPS 84C, EST. 87C; 15/03/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL, NOVOLEX ARE SAID TO BID FOR COVERIS U.S. UNIT; 15/05/2018 – Orbis Allan Gray Buys New 1.3% Position in Berry Global; 08/05/2018 – Berry Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 21/04/2018 – DJ Berry Global Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BERY); 09/03/2018 Paula A. Sneed Elected to the Board of Directors of Berry Global Group, Inc; 16/03/2018 – SIG COMBIBLOC SEEKS ZURICH LISTING IN AUTUMN, WORKING WITH ROTHSCHILD ROTH.PA AS ADVISOR; 03/05/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL CONFIRMS FY ADJUSTED FCF VIEW

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 243.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc bought 165,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 233,350 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.59M, up from 67,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $60.24. About 8.94M shares traded or 5.03% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. 10,000 shares were bought by BROWN C DAVID II, worth $531,800 on Monday, March 11. On Friday, March 1 the insider AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $198,769. Another trade for 9,600 shares valued at $506,016 was bought by DORMAN DAVID W.

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc, which manages about $731.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prospect Capital Corp (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 69,340 shares to 273,560 shares, valued at $1.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cit Group Inc (NYSE:CIT) by 13,723 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,500 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

