Quinn Opportunity Partners Position in Netflix (NFLX) Has Trimmed by $7.58 Million as Share Value Declined; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Position Raised by Wisconsin Capital Management Llc

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 95.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 41,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21M, up from 21,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $52.72. About 18.94M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ALJ SUPPORTED SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES CONCERNING ‘668 PATENT PENDING COMPLETION OF CISCO’S APPEALS OF DECISION; 02/04/2018 – NHS Introduces New Name and Logo as “Merakey”; 22/03/2018 – Federal services provider CSRA partners with Google Cloud; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Provides ‘Project-Based Challenges’ for Participants in Skills Training With Digital Skills Academy; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the largest number of infections from the VPNFilter malware were in Ukraine, which led it to believe Russia was planning an attack on that country; 12/04/2018 – CISCO – APPOINTMENT OF GARRETT BRINGS CISCO’S BOARD TO 12 MEMBERS; 17/05/2018 – Cisco Slides After Forecasts Fall Short of Most Optimistic Views; 06/03/2018 – IDG VENTURES INDIA SAYS CISCO INVESTMENTS INVESTS IN IDG’S THIRD FUND; 16/04/2018 – CISCO SAYS INVESTING IN NEW EMAIL SECURITY SERVICES; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Adds Cisco, Cuts Xilinx: 13F

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 60.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc sold 21,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 14,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.03M, down from 35,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $312.28. About 5.34 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 22/05/2018 – Netflix And Music?; 06/04/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Netflix Threatens to Withhold Films From Cannes Festival; 20/04/2018 – Hollywood Torrent: The Netflix Freight Train, Coachella’s Top Acts, Drama in D.C; 12/04/2018 – Spike Lee and Godard go to Cannes, but Netflix cans Orson Welles; 17/04/2018 – Netflix’s foreign subscribers begin to grab the starlight; 21/03/2018 – VPN.com Puts Netflix CEO Reed Hastings on Notice About Security Risks & VPN Ban; 15/03/2018 – TOP PROGRAMS DREW SUBSCRIBERS TO PRIME FOR AS LITTLE AS $49 PER MEMBER BY AMAZON’S ACCOUNTING: DOCUMENTS; 11/05/2018 – The Wrap: Netflix Buys Animated Film `Next Gen’ for $30 Million; 21/04/2018 – DJ Netflix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NFLX); 18/04/2018 – NETFLIX IS SAID PLANNING $1B EUROPEAN INVESTMENT THIS YEAR: FT

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73M for 74.35 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Asset Mngmt Company holds 0.82% or 234,985 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt reported 0.28% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Hightower Ltd Liability Com reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 5,344 were reported by Fulton Bancorp Na. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability accumulated 0.03% or 75,531 shares. Telemus Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 8,828 shares. 26,900 are owned by Ci Investments. Qci Asset Management Inc Ny owns 25 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Inc Va reported 7,290 shares or 0.78% of all its holdings. Texas-based Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Com has invested 0.02% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). First City Incorporated reported 0.34% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Tiger Glob Management Limited Liability Corporation has 4.15% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 2.11M shares. Goodwin Daniel L has 2,100 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Motley Fool Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 76,888 shares or 1.76% of all its holdings. Amp Cap Invsts Limited holds 0.34% or 169,625 shares in its portfolio.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “NXST or NFLX: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – TQQQ, NFLX, COST, AMGN – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “IQiyi Stock Is a Play on Chinaâ€™s Millennial Craze – Investorplace.com” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Netflix Just Poached Two of HBO’s Biggest Talents – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Netflix: A Buying Opportunity Has Presented Itself – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc, which manages about $731.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Nv by 28,000 shares to 92,000 shares, valued at $1.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chesapeake Energy Corp (NYSE:CHK) by 101,384 shares in the quarter, for a total of 161,384 shares, and has risen its stake in S&P Global Inc.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Cisco, Home Depot, Merck, Humana and Public Service Enterprise – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/02/2019: SQ, STX, PINS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 14, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/09/2019: UBER, TTD, ATVI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco To Acquire Voicea For Videoconferencing Tech – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.