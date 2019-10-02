Quinn Opportunity Partners Position in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) Upped as Stock Declined; As Tyson Foods (TSN) Share Price Rose, Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Has Decreased Position

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 47.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd sold 13,538 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 14,882 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.20 million, down from 28,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.27% or $2.82 during the last trading session, reaching $83.32. About 2.36 million shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC TSN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.61 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – Cargill, Tyson Are Said to Be Interested in Keystone Foods; 14/03/2018 – National Geographic to Make Neil deGrasse Tyson’s StarTalk Interview with Legendary Scientist Stephen Hawking Available for Free, Without Commercials, on All Digital Platforms; 07/05/2018 – Cost pressures eat into Tyson Foods profits; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Profit Disappoints Amid `Challenging Conditions’; 15/05/2018 – Tyson Foods to buy poultry blending assets of American Proteins; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods 2Q EPS 85c; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees Adjusted Effective Tax Rate About 24% in FY18, 25% in FY19; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS DELIVERS EARNINGS GROWTH IN FIRST SIX MONTHS, REAFF; 04/04/2018 – MIZUHO SECURITIES ANALYST JEREMY SCOTT SAYS SIGNIFICANT DROP IN SOYBEAN PRICES WOULD BE A BOOST FOR U.S. MEAT COMPANIES AS THEY CAN ABSORB THOSE LOWER COSTS

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) by 58.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc bought 37,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.03% . The institutional investor held 100,298 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.62M, up from 63,298 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $58.11. About 1.12 million shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 19.14% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Molson Coors Brewing Company Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TAP); 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Preliminary View of Its Long-Term Effective Tax Rate (after 2018) Is in the Range of 20%-24%; 11/05/2018 – Michael Kors and Molson Coors are drastically different, but in a key way. @JimCramer breaks it down; 14/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS BREWING CO TAP.N : SUSQUENHANNA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $72; 02/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS 1Q UNDERLYING EPS 48C, EST. 77C; 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors Brewing Company June Investor Events; 02/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS 2018 TARGETS UNCHANGED; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Sally Beauty, Exits Molson Coors; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Adds Dollar Tree, Exits Molson Coors, Cuts Microsemi: 13F; 06/03/2018 Andrew Stordeur Joins Sundial’s Senior Leadership Team as Chief Commercial Officer

Analysts await Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $1.66 earnings per share, up 5.06% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TSN’s profit will be $605.39M for 12.55 P/E if the $1.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Tyson Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.93% EPS growth.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $899.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Suncor Energy Inc (NYSE:SU) by 76,505 shares to 136,221 shares, valued at $4.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) by 46,559 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,822 shares, and has risen its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold TSN shares while 219 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 245.05 million shares or 0.21% less from 245.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Highstreet Asset Mgmt has 228,242 shares for 0.89% of their portfolio. Rdl Financial owns 19,698 shares for 1.1% of their portfolio. Old Second Comml Bank Of Aurora stated it has 76,830 shares or 2.19% of all its holdings. Natixis Advisors Lp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 39,141 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur Co, a Japan-based fund reported 1,900 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership reported 2.83 million shares or 1.19% of all its holdings. Denali Limited Liability has invested 2.15% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 397,022 shares. Missouri-based Ent has invested 0% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Foundation Res Inc invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Twin Cap invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Blair William & Il owns 0% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 5,074 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 35,752 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Davidson Kempner Mngmt Lp invested in 1.91M shares or 1.97% of the stock. Robecosam Ag reported 14,856 shares.

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc, which manages about $804.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Motors Co (NYSE:GM) by 18,000 shares to 308,000 shares, valued at $11.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 16,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,500 shares, and cut its stake in Gaming And Leisure Propertie (NASDAQ:GLPI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 60 investors sold TAP shares while 149 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 154.07 million shares or 2.41% less from 157.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Caprock Gp Incorporated accumulated 5,225 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 220,284 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Meridian Inv Counsel Incorporated invested 1.31% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Independent Franchise Ptnrs Llp invested in 5.09% or 8.82 million shares. Petrus Tru Lta has 0.04% invested in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). First Personal has 16,456 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. 14,263 are held by Oppenheimer Asset Inc. Jag Capital Management Ltd holds 33,395 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Hightower Advsr Ltd holds 0.02% or 53,092 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Na has 7,907 shares. Carroll Financial Assoc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 316 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorp invested in 0.02% or 5,008 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Gp Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 20,840 shares. Gideon Advisors owns 0.13% invested in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) for 6,877 shares. Guggenheim Llc invested in 0.06% or 129,342 shares.