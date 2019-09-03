Quinn Opportunity Partners Position in Credit Suisse Group (CS) Lifted by $1.67 Million as Share Value Declined; Gilead Sciences (GILD) Valuation Rose While Skba Capital Management Trimmed Position

Skba Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 6.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skba Capital Management Llc sold 11,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 172,800 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.23M, down from 184,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skba Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $62.49. About 1.90M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 16/04/2018 – Gilead’s Complera Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Triumeq Advances: HIV; 12/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Will this experimental hepatitis C treatment break Gilead’s grip on middle-income countries?; 10/03/2018 – #2 Searching for HIV cure, Gilead’s new ‘shock and kill’ combo swats back lethal virus in monkeys $GILD; 12/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – BISCHOFBERGER WILL REMAIN WITH COMPANY THROUGH JULY; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q Rev $5.09B; 05/03/2018 – VIIV HEALTHCARE REPORTS POSITIVE NEW DOLUTEGRAVIR DATA FOR TREA; 08/05/2018 – UK biotech firm Autolus joins CAR-T rush with Nasdaq IPO filing; 25/04/2018 – Novartis, Gilead to Get Extra Medicare Coverage for Costly Drugs; 17/05/2018 – FDA names drugmakers likely blocking access to branded drug samples; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS – CO TO GET $15 MLN PAYMENT FROM GILEAD FOR PROGRESSION INTO PHASE 3 OF PHASE 2B/3 SELECTION STUDY OF FILGOTINIB IN ULCERATIVE COLITIS

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc increased its stake in Credit Suisse Group (CS) by 346.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc bought 152,249 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.42% . The institutional investor held 196,249 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29 million, up from 44,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc who had been investing in Credit Suisse Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $11.6. About 2.80 million shares traded or 13.64% up from the average. Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) has declined 23.80% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.80% the S&P500. Some Historical CS News: 12/04/2018 – Investors Adding Illiquid Assets, Says Credit Suisse’s Naughton; 21/03/2018 – India is one of the most vulnerable Asian economies should another round of “taper tantrum” â€” a wave of selloffs â€” occurs, said Santitarn Sathirathai, Credit Suisse’s head of emerging Asia economics; 27/04/2018 – SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE SHORT-TERM BONUSES FOR CREDIT SUISSE CSGN.S EXECUTIVES WITH 82.83 PCT YES VOTE; 21/05/2018 – Carlyle Is Said to Poach Credit Suisse’s Top Indonesia Dealmaker; 26/03/2018 – DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE DWNG.DE : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 43.20 FROM EUR 42; 20/03/2018 – HAMMERSON PLC HMSO.L : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 550P FROM 460P FOLLOWING MONDAY’S KLÉPIERRE CONFIRMATION ON OFFER FOR HAMMERSON; 16/05/2018 – Credit Suisse commits $250 mln to Israeli healthcare fund; 19/04/2018 – HSBC HOLDINGS PLC HSBA.L : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – EU OIL & GAS EXPLORATION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS TOP PICKS IN THE SECTOR ARE KOSMOS, CAIRN AND NOSTRUM; 12/03/2018 – MACY’S INC M.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $31 TARGET PRICE

Analysts await Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.72 EPS, up 1.18% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.7 per share. GILD’s profit will be $2.17 billion for 9.08 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual EPS reported by Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howard Hughes Med Institute holds 0.76% or 50,000 shares. Moreover, Wheatland Advsr has 1.77% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 35,760 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Gluskin Sheff Associates Inc has invested 0.98% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership stated it has 80,296 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Capital holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 16.24M shares. 3,827 are held by Lakeview Cap Ltd Llc. Tower Research Ltd Liability (Trc) invested in 0.07% or 17,433 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al invested 0% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Cohen Capital Management reported 3,100 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Hightower Trust Ser Lta owns 0.13% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 15,394 shares. John G Ullman & Assoc Inc reported 3,200 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring reported 0.62% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Callahan Limited Liability Com accumulated 9,340 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Raymond James Advsr reported 260,314 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Apriem Advsrs has 0.06% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 3,275 shares.

Skba Capital Management Llc, which manages about $958.13 million and $622.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 133,900 shares to 356,800 shares, valued at $9.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 56,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 248,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Brookfield Property Reit Inc.

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc, which manages about $731.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roku Inc by 179,300 shares to 106,200 shares, valued at $6.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in A by 6,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,000 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).