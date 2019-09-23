Quinn Opportunity Partners Maintains Stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP); Anthem (ANTM) Market Value Rose While American National Registered Investment Advisor Has Lowered by $314,430 Its Position

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) by 58.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc bought 37,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.03% . The institutional investor held 100,298 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.62M, up from 63,298 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $55.97. About 274,254 shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 19.14% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500.

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 23.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc sold 1,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 3,572 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.01 million, down from 4,687 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $250.97. About 361,795 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $53 bln; 24/05/2018 – Trump Says NFL Owners’ Anthem Protest Ban Doesn’t Go Far Enough; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM, TO BUY ASPIRE HEALTH; 23/04/2018 – ANTHEM PROPERTIES GROUP LTD SAYS COMPLETED $200 MLN IN NEW FUNDING FROM KINGSETT CAPITAL; 26/04/2018 – NFL super-agent Drew Rosenhaus doesn’t expect kneeling during the National Anthem to be a factor in the upcoming season; 01/05/2018 – ANTHEM BUYS INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES IN CALGARY; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $54 bln; 04/04/2018 – Cliffside Malibu’s Sherman Oaks Facility Now In Network With Anthem Blue Cross; 22/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Latest On Anthem Debate; 30/05/2018 – Billboard: Listen to MONA’s New Anthem ‘Thought Provoked’: Exclusive Premiere

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 60 investors sold TAP shares while 149 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 154.07 million shares or 2.41% less from 157.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Putnam Investments Limited Liability holds 2.64 million shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund holds 444,900 shares. First Hawaiian Financial Bank, a Hawaii-based fund reported 5,008 shares. Qs Llc invested in 0.01% or 14,308 shares. Petrus Trust Lta holds 0.04% or 3,598 shares. Westpac Bk Corp holds 31,184 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oxbow Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.15% or 22,923 shares. Skba Capital Mgmt Ltd has 219,500 shares for 1.96% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas, Illinois-based fund reported 741,451 shares. Pathstone Family Office Llc reported 15 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Interocean Capital Limited Co holds 0.98% or 193,501 shares in its portfolio. River Road Asset Ltd Liability Com owns 11,608 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Board accumulated 441,679 shares. Moreover, Greylin Invest Mangement has 0.06% invested in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) for 4,625 shares. Fincl Corp reported 33 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc, which manages about $804.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Uniti Group Inc by 81,000 shares to 45,000 shares, valued at $428,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in T (NYSE:TMUS) by 294,403 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 872,647 shares, and cut its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.80 EPS, up 25.98% or $0.99 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.23 billion for 13.07 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.

