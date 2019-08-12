Quinn Opportunity Partners Lowered Its Micron Technology (MU) Holding as Market Value Rose; As General Electric Co (GE) Market Value Rose, Personal Capital Advisors Has Upped Its Stake by $5.98 Million

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 26.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought 664,823 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 3.17 million shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.66 million, up from 2.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.58% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $9.15. About 76.72M shares traded or 49.11% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 05/03/2018 – Kane WU: Chinese firms prepare bids for GE lighting operations; 31/05/2018 – GE-SHEN CORPORATION BHD – YIN SIEW PENG RESIGNS AS CFO; 30/04/2018 – GE TO REDEEM ALL OUTSTANDING 4.700% NOTES DUE 2053; 22/05/2018 – Joe White: Exclusive: GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business; 09/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: GE explores divesting electrical engineering business; 03/04/2018 – GE POWER SAYS INSTALLED ADVANCED GAS PATH GAS TURBINE UPGRADE SOLUTION AT IRAQI MINISTRY OF ELECTRICITY’S NAJIBIYA POWER PLANT; 02/04/2018 – TIAN GE INTERACTIVE HOLDINGS LTD 1980.HK – FY ADJUSTED REVENUE RMB1.0 BLN, UP 20.4 PCT; 17/04/2018 – INITIAL BIDS FOR GE’S JENBACHER UNIT SAID LIKELY THIS WEEK; 25/05/2018 – OwensAssetFund: $GE doesn’t plan to cut dividend again, sources sa; 23/04/2018 – HFMA Awards GE Healthcare Revenue Cycle Technology with Peer Review Designation for Superior Productivity, Data Accuracy and Va

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc sold 20,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 115,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.75M, down from 135,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $41.52. About 22.90M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 17/03/2018 – Interview: Micron unruffled by rise of Chinese chipmakers; 22/03/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ REV $7.20B TO $7.60B, EST. $7.29B; 21/05/2018 – MICRON BOOSTS 3Q FORECAST; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q EPS $2.67; 20/03/2018 – AMD to release patches to fix some chip flaws uncovered by CTS Labs; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm profit tops estimates on higher modem chip sales; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Hosokawa Micron 6277.T – 6-MTH group results; 15/03/2018 – Selling GE, Intel, AMD, Micron, Buying Nvidia — Barrons.com; 21/05/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS $3.12-$3.16, SAW $2.76-$2.90,EST. $2.85; 12/03/2018 – MICRON: TALLURI SVP & GENERAL MANAGER OF MOBILE BUSINESS UNIT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coatue Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 3.83M shares for 1.75% of their portfolio. Assetmark stated it has 28,648 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hl Svcs Limited Liability Corp holds 98,323 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. United Svcs Automobile Association invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Captrust Financial has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Victory Capital Management holds 61,419 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Calamos Limited Co invested in 306,707 shares. Da Davidson And Communications holds 0.02% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) or 33,527 shares. Natixis reported 0.02% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Wg Shaheen Assocs Dba Whitney owns 4,800 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Tuttle Tactical Mgmt, Connecticut-based fund reported 50,847 shares. Quantitative Inv Ltd owns 45,100 shares. Moreover, Arvest Commercial Bank Trust Division has 1.18% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 413,186 shares. Bartlett And Ltd Liability Co accumulated 1,200 shares. Birinyi Associate has 0.11% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 6,050 shares.

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Micron Technology Stock Gained 16.3% in July – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Monday Option Activity: AMBC, MU, NR – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Realmoney.Thestreet.com published: “Micron Technology Is Poised for an Upside Breakout but It’s Not a Done Deal Yet – TheStreet.com” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Near-Term Pain Will Shift To Longer-Term Benefits For MU Stock Investors – Nasdaq” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Micron Technology Now #112 Largest Company, Surpassing Marsh & McLennan Companies – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc, which manages about $731.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Express Inc (NYSE:EXPR) by 1.07M shares to 1.26 million shares, valued at $5.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in S&P Global Inc by 6,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,359 shares, and has risen its stake in Bt Group Plc (NYSE:BT).

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $452.67M for 25.32 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $97,500 activity.

Personal Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $1.01 billion and $8.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 2.43M shares to 155,782 shares, valued at $7.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 154,679 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,116 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Key Takeaways From General Electric at the Paris Air Show – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “General Electric: Steppin’ In The Right Direction – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Boeing’s grounded planes could cost GE $1.4B this year – Boston Business Journal” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “GE is having its best year in two decades, but trader says it’s time to stay away – CNBC” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beese Fulmer Invest Management invested in 112,758 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 10,000 shares. Arete Wealth Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% or 42,724 shares. Inverness Counsel Ltd Liability Com Ny holds 25,308 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. John G Ullman & Assocs, a New York-based fund reported 232,754 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 1832 Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 55,668 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Litman Gregory Asset Mngmt Limited reported 0.01% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Atwood Palmer has invested 0.03% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Korea Corp stated it has 0.3% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Hamel Assocs Inc holds 0.32% or 71,223 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 32,479 are owned by Smith Moore And Com. Gulf Comml Bank (Uk) has invested 0.36% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Fagan Associate holds 35,604 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio.