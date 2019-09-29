Quinn Opportunity Partners Lowered Facebook (FB) Position by $4.05 Million; As Wd (WDFC) Share Price Rose, Holder Vgi Partners Pty LTD Lifted Its Stake

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 26.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc sold 21,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 59,300 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.45M, down from 80,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $505.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $177.1. About 14.66 million shares traded or 2.70% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 03/04/2018 – Contributing Op-Ed Writer: Don’t Fix Facebook. Replace It; 22/03/2018 – Forget Facebook: here are six other apps for staying in touch with friends; 28/03/2018 – Facebook unveiled new tools Wednesday to make it easier for users to see and access the data the social network holds on them. via @cnbctech; 26/03/2018 – In the wake of the Cambridge Analytica data leak, the Federal Trade commission is investigating Facebook’s data practices; 21/03/2018 – Facebook’s Trust Crisis: Americans Say It Has Harmed Democracy, Only 1 in 4 Believe Positive Development for Society, According; 10/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Defends Facebook’s Value as Senators Question Apology; 22/03/2018 – Facebook and Google executives clash over `fake news’; 26/04/2018 – Facebook admits it did not read the terms of the app that harvested data of 87 million; 23/05/2018 – Cambridge Analytica Whistle-Blower Decries Facebook Non-Answers; 27/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Facebook, Inc

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd increased its stake in Wd (WDFC) by 8.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd bought 29,828 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 367,937 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $58.52 million, up from 338,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd who had been investing in Wd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $183.74. About 53,148 shares traded. WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) has risen 13.16% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.16% the S&P500. Some Historical WDFC News: 09/04/2018 – WD-40 Will Funnel Tax Savings to Boost Digital Brand Presence; 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 Net $56.6M-Net $57.5M; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 2Q EPS $1.05, EST. 95C (2 EST.)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.58, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 23 investors sold WDFC shares while 82 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 13.76 million shares or 16.03% more from 11.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fort Lp holds 0.42% or 13,601 shares in its portfolio. 5,585 were reported by Wellington Shields Cap Mgmt. The New York-based Financial Bank Of Mellon has invested 0.01% in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). The California-based Los Angeles Mgmt & Equity has invested 0.01% in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). Advisors Asset Management owns 13,311 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The stated it has 0% of its portfolio in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). Paloma Ptnrs Communications holds 0.01% or 4,856 shares in its portfolio. New Jersey-based Caxton Associates LP has invested 0.05% in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). Blackrock owns 1.99M shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Fifth Third Fincl Bank reported 53 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Assoc Md owns 0% invested in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) for 9,973 shares. Northern Tru Corp invested in 0.01% or 200,139 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Company owns 2,944 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Vanguard Gru Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 1.47M shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 36,202 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc, which manages about $804.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 265,127 shares to 275,127 shares, valued at $30.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 311,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.26 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ambac Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:AMBC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York-based Wellington Shields Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.81% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Intact Management has 0.05% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 7,200 shares. Fulton National Bank & Trust Na invested 0.8% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Wexford Cap LP invested in 0.38% or 16,824 shares. Moreover, Ar Asset Inc has 0.94% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Eastern Natl Bank accumulated 99,117 shares or 1.22% of the stock. 201,266 are held by Bollard Gru Ltd Liability Corp. Jane Street Grp Incorporated Limited Liability owns 0.18% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 518,523 shares. Lee Danner & Bass stated it has 3,997 shares. Hbk Invests LP owns 2,699 shares. 26,437 are owned by Cwm Limited Liability Company. Cambridge Research Advisors owns 0.42% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 235,318 shares. Callahan Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 2.12% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Capstone Financial Advsrs, Illinois-based fund reported 2,112 shares. Harber Asset Limited Liability Corporation owns 5.05% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 93,776 shares.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

