Quinn Opportunity Partners Lowered By $18.16 Million Its At&T (T) Stake; Hercules Technology Growth Capital (HTGC)’s Sentiment Is 1.25

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc decreased At&T Inc (T) stake by 30.82% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc sold 550,434 shares as At&T Inc (T)’s stock rose 10.59%. The Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc holds 1.24M shares with $41.41 million value, down from 1.79 million last quarter. At&T Inc now has $267.47 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $36.6. About 12.61 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 15/03/2018 – TRIAL TO DETERMINE IF AT&T T.N PURCHASE OF TIME WARNER TWX.N IS LEGAL UNDER ANTITRUST LAW TO BE DELAYED TWO DAYS BECAUSE OF JUDGE’S SCHEDULE; 21/05/2018 – AT&T and Honeywell Team Up on Connected Aircraft and Freight Solutions; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T DID NOT BREAK THE LAW – STEPHENSON IN MEMO; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – PLANS TO REACH 500 MARKETS WITH 5G EVOLUTION BY END OF 2018; 05/04/2018 – Ed Nalbandian Returns to Avaya as Services Leader; 18/04/2018 – AT&T: HAS DECIDED TO WITHDRAW PLANNED IPO OF SHRS OF VRIO CORP; 14/05/2018 – Ascend Capital Adds Time Warner, Exits AT&T, Cuts Mylan: 13F; 06/03/2018 – John Stephens, AT&T CFO, Discusses Plans for 2018 at Deutsche Bank Conference; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast preparing all-cash offer to upset Disney-Fox deal; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-‘AT&T HIRING MICHAEL COHEN AS A POLITICAL CONSULTANT WAS A BIG MISTAKE’ – CEO RANDALL STEPHENSON IN EMPLOYEE MEMO

Hercules Technology Growth Capital Inc (HTGC) investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.19, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. The ratio improved, as 71 investment managers started new or increased equity positions, while 57 sold and reduced their holdings in Hercules Technology Growth Capital Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 33.50 million shares, up from 28.54 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Hercules Technology Growth Capital Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 15 Reduced: 42 Increased: 42 New Position: 29.

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc increased Cigna Corp stake by 9,000 shares to 33,200 valued at $5.23M in 2019Q2. It also upped Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) stake by 86,000 shares and now owns 160,900 shares. Ambac Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:AMBC) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering AT&T (NYSE:T), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. AT&T has $4200 highest and $3500 lowest target. $37.25’s average target is 1.78% above currents $36.6 stock price. AT&T had 8 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Monday, June 24. Barclays Capital maintained AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) rating on Tuesday, September 10. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $3500 target. On Tuesday, September 10 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. Raymond James maintained AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) rating on Thursday, July 25. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $3500 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, South State has 0.71% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 183,554 shares. Pnc Financial Inc holds 0.34% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 10.22 million shares. Callahan Limited Liability Company has invested 2.45% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Lpl Financial Limited Com accumulated 4.81 million shares. Pioneer Retail Bank N A Or holds 0.86% or 62,080 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems invested 0.62% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Eqis Cap Mgmt accumulated 0.2% or 72,691 shares. Wellington Shields & Com Ltd Llc reported 1.58% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Aldebaran Fincl Inc has invested 1.97% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 601,391 were accumulated by Williams Jones Associates Limited Liability Company. Keystone Fin Planning Inc holds 230,784 shares. Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Lc stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Northrock Partners Limited Liability Corp holds 0.12% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 12,703 shares. First Fincl Corporation In holds 26,751 shares or 0.72% of its portfolio. Godshalk Welsh Cap has 33,137 shares for 1.03% of their portfolio.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87B for 9.73 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $13.15. About 122,014 shares traded. Hercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC) has declined 3.91% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HTGC News: 06/03/2018 – Mesoblast Enters Into US$75 Million Non-Dilutive Credit Facility; 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q RETURN ON AVG. ASSETS 6.5%, EST. 6.34%; 02/04/2018 – FUELCELL ENERGY SAYS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO REFINANCE ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q RETURN ON AVG. EQUITY 12.7%, EST. 12.4%; 26/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 30, 2025; 03/05/2018 – Hercules Capital 1Q Net Investment Income 31 Cents/Share; 05/03/2018 – GIBRALTAR BUSINESS CAPITAL – WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE AS INDEPENDENT SENIOR SECURED ASSET-BASED LENDER & REMAIN AT HEADQUARTERS IN NORTHBROOK; 26/04/2018 – Hercules Capital Closes Public Offering of $75.0 Million 5.25% Notes Due 2025; 23/05/2018 – TRANSENTERIX, REPORTS LOAN PACT WITH HERCULES CAPITAL; 10/05/2018 – Hercules Capital Presenting at Conference May 23

Hercules Capital, Inc., formerly known as Hercules Technology Growth Capital, Inc., is a business development firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancings and established-stage companies. The company has market cap of $1.38 billion. The firm provides growth capital financing solutions for capital extension; management buy-out and corporate spin-out financing solutions; company, asset specific, or intellectual property acquisition; convertible, subordinated and/or mezzanine loans; domestic and international expansion; vendor financing; revenue acceleration by sales and marketing development, and manufacturing expansion. It has a 10.01 P/E ratio. It provides asset financing with a focus on cash flow; accounts receivable facilities; equipment loans/leases; equipment acquisition; facilities build-out and/or expansion; working capital revolving lines of credit; inventory.

Analysts await Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.34 earnings per share, up 9.68% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.31 per share. HTGC’s profit will be $35.55M for 9.67 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Hercules Capital, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.