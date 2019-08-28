Quinn Opportunity Partners Lifted Its Cvs Health (CVS) Stake; Cedar Rock Capital LTD Raised Position in Starbucks (SBUX) by $6.52 Million as Valuation Rose

Cedar Rock Capital Ltd increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 0.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd bought 88,044 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The hedge fund held 9.97 million shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $741.41 million, up from 9.89 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $96.96. About 2.77 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 26/04/2018 – SBUX SAYS OPENING PRINCI STORES ACROSS THE GLOBE; 15/04/2018 – Starbucks C.E.O. Apologizes After Arrests of 2 Black Men; 25/05/2018 – Starbucks: Looking Beyond Near-Term Questions — Barrons.com; 02/05/2018 – STARBUCKS SAYS IT SETTLED WITH DONTE ROBINSON & RASHON NELSON; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS SEES FY18 TAX RATE 25%; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CEO KEVIN JOHNSON SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 09/05/2018 – Fitch: Starbucks’ Deal Neutral for Nestle’s Rating; Operating Performance, Prudent M&A Critical; 29/03/2018 – Starbucks must put cancer warning on California coffee -judge; 09/05/2018 – 680News: EXCLUSIVE: Hidden camera found in Starbucks bathroom in Toronto’s financial district; 13/04/2018 – Starbucks downgraded on concerns about craft coffee competition, customer loyalty

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 243.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc bought 165,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 233,350 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.59M, up from 67,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $59.36. About 5.78M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 21/04/2018 – DJ CVS Health Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVS); 11/05/2018 – CVS Health Statement on Trump Administration Initiative to Reduce Drug Costs; 09/03/2018 – Egan-Jones Recommends Aetna Shareholders Vote in Favor of Sale to CVS; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders will vote on deal Tuesday; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Confirms 2018 Full Yr Outlook; 13/03/2018 – AETNA INC – CO, CVS HEALTH CONTINUE TO EXPECT THAT TRANSACTION WILL BE COMPLETED IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 02/05/2018 – CVS Gets a Lift From Prescriptions; 20/04/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Offering Hepatitis A Vaccine to Kentuckians Following an Increase in Confirmed Cases of the Virus; 13/04/2018 – MinuteClinics are a key part of CVS’ $69 billion plan to acquire health insurer Aetna; 07/03/2018 – CVS Health Awarded Pharmacy Benefit Management Institute Excellence Award for ScriptPath™ Prescription Schedule

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.25 million activity. AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $198,769 worth of stock or 3,410 shares. Shares for $233,080 were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 1. DORMAN DAVID W also bought $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares.