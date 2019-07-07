Quinn Opportunity Partners Increases Stake in Cvs Health (CVS); Willingdon Wealth Management Has Upped Its Holding in Oracle (ORCL) by $1.90 Million

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 243.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc bought 165,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 233,350 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.59M, up from 67,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $55.57. About 3.69 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 26/04/2018 – CVS Health Underscores Commitment to Safe Medication Disposal Ahead of National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on April 28; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Rev $45.69B; 13/03/2018 – The CVS-Aetna deal marked the beginning of a wave of health-care deals, including Albertsons’s proposed acquisition Rite Aid and Cigna’s plan to buy Express Scripts; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: CVS Financial-Risk Profile Will Weaken Considerably From Significant Increase in Debt; 23/03/2018 – CVS Bay Area Reports Group Annual Earnings Forecasts; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Three and Upgrades One Class of GMAC 1999-C2; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q EPS 98c; 19/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Applying Nutrient Drink Test in Understanding Pathophysiology of CVS; 13/03/2018 – AETNA HOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVE PROPOSED PURCHASE BY CVS H; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health will begin its expansion into kidney care with a program that helps identify chronic kidney disease early

Willingdon Wealth Management increased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 57.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willingdon Wealth Management bought 35,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 98,417 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.29M, up from 62,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $197.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $59.28. About 12.54M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL FINAL DIV/SHR 130 RUPEES; 12/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Apple Hires Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Construction and Engineering Innovations Empower Smarter, More Successful Project Delivery; 25/04/2018 – Oracle acquired Grapeshot, a ‘brand safety’ marketing provider, sources say for up to $400M; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Rev $9.77B; 13/04/2018 – ORACLE IS SAID TO LEAD ANTI-AMAZON LOBBY ON PENTAGON CLOUD BID; 17/04/2018 – Corona Corporation Switches to Rimini Street for Oracle EBS Support; 29/05/2018 – @NeYoCompound would love to meet Warren Buffett, but doesn’t have any pressing finance or business questions for the Oracle of Omaha; 04/04/2018 – ORACLE’S CATZ SAID TO RAISE AMAZON CONTRACT FIGHT WITH TRUMP; 12/04/2018 – LeaseAccelerator chosen by ten new Oracle-centric companies for ASC 842 compliance

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Oracle, Eldorado Gold, and Tilray Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” on June 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Despite Big Market Gains, Technology Sector Expected To See Q2 Earnings Drop – Benzinga” published on July 05, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Oracle Collaborates with Top Oracle PartnerNetwork Platinum Level Members to Rethink Customer Data Platform Market – PRNewswire” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Thursday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wms Ltd Liability holds 0.22% or 16,745 shares. Choate Invest Advsrs has invested 0.05% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Ibm Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 40,612 shares. Amg Natl Tru Bank & Trust holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 30,711 shares. Focused Wealth owns 0.11% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 6,477 shares. Numerixs Inv has 0.07% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Old National Comml Bank In holds 53,610 shares. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 11,732 shares. The Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.4% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Lpl Fincl Lc has 0.07% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Wunderlich Capital Managemnt reported 1.07% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Stearns Service Group reported 32,017 shares. Asset Mngmt One Ltd stated it has 1.48M shares. Ensemble Mngmt Lc has invested 5.83% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). 14.87 million were accumulated by Macquarie Group Inc Limited.

Willingdon Wealth Management, which manages about $239.04 million and $407.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 8,000 shares to 20 shares, valued at $1,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 78,332 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,944 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 1 insider sale for $9.06 million activity. The insider MERLO LARRY J sold $11.49 million. On Friday, March 8 the insider LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $105,600. Another trade for 1,900 shares valued at $101,821 was made by AGUIRRE FERNANDO on Monday, March 11. Another trade for 9,600 shares valued at $506,016 was made by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Will HealthHUBs Help CVS Survive the Retail Apocalypse? – Motley Fool” on June 11, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “CVS Pharmacy Completes Rollout of Time Delay Safes in All of Its Michigan Pharmacies – PRNewswire” published on June 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CVS Health: Trapped Between Growth Expectations And Uncertainty – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CVS: A Bet On Continued Multi-Payer Healthcare – Seeking Alpha” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Must-See Stock Charts for Wednesday: S, BB, CVS, BYND – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Haverford Co accumulated 1.53 million shares. Westchester Management has 105,967 shares. Cls Invests Ltd Liability Corporation owns 95 shares. Culbertson A N & holds 1.59% or 102,493 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Cetera Advisor Lc holds 31,483 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Farmers Merchants Invests Inc holds 278,178 shares. Richard Bernstein Ltd Liability Com reported 0.2% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 763,577 shares. 7,585 are held by Utd Asset Strategies. Washington-based Evergreen Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Sg Americas Securities Limited has 0.09% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 172,254 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 1.54 million shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Indiana Tru And Invest Mngmt has invested 0.42% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Smith Moore And owns 0.13% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 9,974 shares.