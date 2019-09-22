Quinn Opportunity Partners Increases Holding in Nordstrom (JWN); Ancora Advisors Raised Its Accenture Plc (ACN) Holding by $952,568

Ancora Advisors Llc increased its stake in Accenture Plc (ACN) by 6.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancora Advisors Llc bought 5,177 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The hedge fund held 87,755 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.21M, up from 82,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancora Advisors Llc who had been investing in Accenture Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $193.09. About 1.76 million shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 20/03/2018 – Publicis seeks to boost growth by going deeper into consulting; 05/04/2018 – Mortgage Cadence Integrates FormFree’s AccountChek Asset-Verification Service into Its Enterprise Lending Center; 26/03/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in the Gartner 2018 Magic Quadrant for Data and Analytics Service Providers, Worldwide; 26/03/2018 – ACCENTURE NAMES OFFICE MANAGING DIRECTORS FOR CALGARY,; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized for Innovation Across Microsoft’s Global Procurement with Supplier Partnership of the Year Award; 12/04/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – WITH APPOINTMENT OF RENDUCHINTALA, ACCENTURE’S BOARD NOW COMPRISES 12 DIRECTORS; 25/04/2018 – Accenture CEO Gives Strategy for Digital Transformation (Video); 19/03/2018 – “Human + Machine,” Management Playbook for Success in Age of Artificial Intelligence, Finds Al’s Real Power Is Helping Reimagine Business by Augmenting, Not Replacing, Human Capabilities; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – CONSULTING NET REVENUES FOR QUARTER WERE $5.16 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 17 PERCENT IN U.S. DOLLARS; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE 2Q NET REV. $9.59B, EST. $9.31B

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc increased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (JWN) by 120.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc bought 176,823 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.94% . The institutional investor held 322,982 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.29M, up from 146,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.98 billion market cap company. It closed at $32.15 lastly. It is down 36.92% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 05/03/2018 – NORDSTROM COMMITTEE: DISCUSSIONS TO END UNLESS PRICE IMPROVED; 05/03/2018 – NORDSTROM REJECTS $50/SHR OFFER BY NORDSTROM FAMILY GROUP; 05/03/2018 – A group of Nordstrom family members have been working on an offer since last year; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom says takeover talks with founding family are over; 20/03/2018 – Nordstorm ends talks with founding family on take-private offer; 08/05/2018 – Nordstrom Rack Apologizes to Black Men in St. Louis Falsely Accused of Stealing; 17/05/2018 – NORDSTROM INC JWN.N – WEATHER IMPACTED SOME SEASONALITY RELATED ITEMS AND CLASSIFICATIONS PREDOMINANTLY WOMEN’S APPAREL- PRESIDENT IN CONF CALL; 05/03/2018 – JWN: FAMILY GROUP WILLING TO CONTRIBUTE $2B IN PERSONAL SHRS; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom Family Group Includes Co-Presidents Blake W. Nordstrom, Peter E. Nordstrom; 09/04/2018 – Nordstrom’s Bold Men’s Wear Move

More notable recent Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “A Sum-Of-Parts Analysis Of Accenture’s Business – Seeking Alpha” on September 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Accenture plcâ€™s (NYSE:ACN) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Accenture buys Pragsis Bidoop – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Accenture: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Accenture Close To Overbought Levels Ahead Of Earnings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold ACN shares while 394 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 342 raised stakes. 446.64 million shares or 0.56% more from 444.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Colony Group Limited holds 96,069 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Windward Cap Mngmt Ca reported 3.67% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Alabama-based Welch Grp Inc Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Confluence Investment Management Ltd invested in 0.42% or 140,942 shares. The New York-based Bamco has invested 0% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Hartline Investment Corporation holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 9,018 shares. Polar Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 305,120 shares. Burt Wealth has invested 0.06% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Ironwood Counsel Ltd Co holds 0.76% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 10,735 shares. First Personal Fin Services owns 43,676 shares. Ci Invs holds 89,300 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Condor Cap accumulated 18,088 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Webster National Bank N A has 2,160 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 849,232 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Tompkins Finance owns 0.58% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 15,682 shares.

Ancora Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.12 billion and $2.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mvc Capital Inc (NYSE:MVC) by 189,073 shares to 93,000 shares, valued at $857,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gci Liberty Inc by 55,923 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 264,096 shares, and cut its stake in Powell Inds Inc (NASDAQ:POWL).

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc, which manages about $804.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 16,000 shares to 53,500 shares, valued at $5.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 550,434 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.24 million shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

More notable recent Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) news were published by: Digitaljournal.com which released: “NYSE:JWN Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing at Nordstrom, Inc. – Press Release – Digital Journal” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – Wall Street Rebounds to End Flat After Rate Cut – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019, Fool.com published: “The Stock Market Rocked These 2 Stocks Today – Motley Fool” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nordstrom hires from within for COO slot – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Stocks to Buy for $20 or Less – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.32, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 56 investors sold JWN shares while 113 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 92.35 million shares or 0.94% more from 91.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York-based Guardian Life Insur Co Of America has invested 0% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Srb Corporation holds 0.04% or 14,467 shares. British Columbia Inv Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 48,232 shares. Earnest Prtn Ltd Company holds 0% or 58 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 7,511 shares. Hsbc Holding Pcl invested in 261,767 shares. Korea has invested 0.04% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Moreover, Fjarde Ap has 0.01% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board owns 424,747 shares. Lpl Fincl Lc, a California-based fund reported 32,536 shares. Brighton Jones Limited Liability reported 0.07% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). 11,032 were reported by Dnb Asset Management As. Pnc Finance Services Group invested 0% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Bartlett And Ltd Liability Co reported 0% stake.