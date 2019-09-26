Quinn Opportunity Partners Increased Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Stake by $2.87 Million; Aqr Capital Management Increased Holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL)

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 20.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc bought 61,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 360,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.04 million, up from 299,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $217.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $49.26. About 19.68 million shares traded or 0.03% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 05/05/2018 – Buffett Talks Earnings, Trade, Wells Fargo at Berkshire Meeting; 26/04/2018 – Brink’s Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 08/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Under Investigation Re. 401(k) Rollovers — Barrons.com; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo 1Q Return on Equity 12.37%; 06/04/2018 – Wells Fargo, Autobooks, National Bank of Canada, lgnite Sales and mBank Win 2018 Monarch Innovation Awards; 11/04/2018 – Proposal would Apply to JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs and other ‘GSIBs’; 31/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS ANNOUNCES ACCELERATED BUYBACK PACT WITH WELLS FARGO; 16/03/2018 – FBI Agents Have Interviewed Wells Fargo Wealth Management Employees; 08/05/2018 – Aptiv Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED AS DIRECTORS 12 NOMINEES NAMED IN CO’S PROXY STATEMENT

Aqr Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 52.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aqr Capital Management Llc bought 1.20 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The hedge fund held 3.49 million shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $249.80 million, up from 2.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aqr Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $72.24. About 2.71 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 07/03/2018 – COLGATE RAISES QTRLY DIVIDEND TO 42C/SHR VS 40C; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE REPORTS 5% DIV BOOST – EFFECTIVE 2Q 2018; 27/03/2018 – Colgate Mattress Named 2018 JPMA Innovation Award Winner; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – PLANNING FOR A YEAR OF GROSS MARGIN EXPANSION AND EXPECT DOUBLE-DIGIT EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH IN 2018; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer By Baker Mills LLC; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Gross Margin 60.2%; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Pricing Flat; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE CHAIRMAN; 27/04/2018 – Colgate sales growth fails to shine; 23/05/2018 – CL COMMITS TO 100% RECYCLABLE PLASTICS IN PACKAGING BY 2025

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Wells Fargo hires former BofA exec for leadership role in technology – Charlotte Business Journal” on September 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wells Fargo: Something To Build On – Seeking Alpha” published on April 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bank of America Stock Benefits From Share Buyback Program – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Wells Fargo Brings 75th LIFT Homeownership Program to New Jersey – Business Wire” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – U.S. Futures Slip on Trump Impeachment Woes – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barr E S & Communications invested in 453,616 shares or 2.11% of the stock. Kbc Nv reported 0.31% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Park National Oh has invested 0.05% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Foster And Motley reported 60,574 shares. Jennison Assocs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 722,244 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Horan Cap has invested 3.47% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Fairview Cap Invest Management Llc holds 0.03% or 11,903 shares in its portfolio. Ims Cap Management holds 0.7% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 19,807 shares. Shayne And Company Ltd Company invested in 1.99% or 64,113 shares. Moreno Evelyn V reported 65,829 shares or 0.95% of all its holdings. Crestwood Advsr Grp Limited Liability Company reported 0.7% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Dowling Yahnke Ltd Liability Corporation has 143,485 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Gateway Inv Advisers Lc owns 0.83% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 1.93M shares. 132,951 were reported by Lincluden Mgmt Limited. Ballentine Partners Ltd Llc reported 22,787 shares.

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc, which manages about $804.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gaming And Leisure Propertie (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 38,000 shares to 68,560 shares, valued at $2.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 43,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 314,348 shares, and cut its stake in T (NYSE:TMUS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 42 investors sold CL shares while 402 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 625.21 million shares or 0.43% more from 622.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mercer Advisers Incorporated, a New Jersey-based fund reported 7,636 shares. Coastline stated it has 41,952 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Da Davidson Co reported 105,410 shares. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Corp has 0.07% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 108,506 shares. Kanawha Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp, a Virginia-based fund reported 85,847 shares. Maryland Mngmt holds 0.04% or 4,784 shares in its portfolio. 28 are owned by Camarda Fincl Advsr Limited. 181,855 are held by Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability. Advisory Research Inc holds 286,657 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Garrison Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.2% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 243,651 shares. Finemark Savings Bank And has 0.07% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Parsons Incorporated Ri has invested 0.12% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 0.04% or 8,919 shares in its portfolio. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct holds 0.18% or 76,215 shares.