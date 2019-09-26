Quinn Opportunity Partners Increased Its Nordstrom (JWN) Holding; Carmax (KMX) Shorts Lowered By 4.08%

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc increased Nordstrom Inc (JWN) stake by 120.98% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc acquired 176,823 shares as Nordstrom Inc (JWN)’s stock declined 17.94%. The Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc holds 322,982 shares with $10.29M value, up from 146,159 last quarter. Nordstrom Inc now has $4.99B valuation. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $32.22. About 797,968 shares traded. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 36.92% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 07/03/2018 – BUYOUT GROUP STUGGLES TO FINANCE HIGHER NORDSTROM BID: CNBC; 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom: Special Committee Reviewed Group’s Proposal and Determined Price Proposed Is Inadequate; 05/03/2018 – SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF NORDSTROM BOARD: RECEIPT, REJECTION OF AN; 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom: Special Group Consisted of Members of Nordstrom Family; 08/03/2018 – Nordstrom Acquires Retail Technology Companies BevyUp, MessageYes; 09/04/2018 – Nordstrom’s Bold Men’s Wear Move; 17/05/2018 – Nordstrom 1Q Rev $3.56B; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom is not ‘the everything store’ – it wants to win with high-quality brands; 05/03/2018 – NORDSTROM REJECTS $50/SHR OFFER BY NORDSTROM FAMILY GROUP; 13/03/2018 – Nordstrom Rack To Relocate Sugar House Store

Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) had a decrease of 4.08% in short interest. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $86.17. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. Some Historical KMX News; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 13-16 Stores in Fiscal 2020; 25/05/2018 – CarMax Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alerts on Carmax Mining wrongly coded to CarMax Inc; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX 4Q ADJ EPS 77C, EST. 87C; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX 4Q REV. $4.08B, EST. $4.18B; 19/04/2018 – DJ CarMax Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMX); 15/05/2018 – SQ Advisors Buys New 2.8% Position in CarMax; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q CarMax Auto Finance Income Rose 21.9% to $101.1M; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX INC – CURRENTLY PLAN TO OPEN 15 STORES IN FISCAL 2019 AND BETWEEN 13 AND 16 STORES IN FISCAL 2020; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2 Notes Ratings

More notable recent CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CarMax Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “CarMax Wants to Change the Way People Buy Cars – The Motley Fool” published on September 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CarMax Continues To Deliver – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “CarMax Earnings: 3 Trends to Watch – The Motley Fool” published on September 22, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “AutoZone’s Drop and the Buying Opportunity – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

CarMax Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company has market cap of $14.27 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It has a 16.6 P/E ratio. It offers clients a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic and imported vehicles; sells vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and provides extended protection plans to clients at the time of sale.

Among 9 analysts covering CarMax (NYSE:KMX), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. CarMax has $15000 highest and $80 lowest target. $100.56’s average target is 16.70% above currents $86.17 stock price. CarMax had 22 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Wednesday, September 25. Wedbush maintained CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) on Monday, June 24 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, April 1 by Buckingham Research. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform”. Stephens maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $10300 target in Wednesday, September 25 report. Buckingham Research downgraded CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) on Monday, June 24 to “Neutral” rating. Bank of America maintained the shares of KMX in report on Thursday, July 18 with “Buy” rating. Guggenheim maintained CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, September 3. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by RBC Capital Markets.

More notable recent Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Nordstrom Stock: Volatility Continues, but Long-Term Investors Shouldn’t Worry – The Motley Fool” on September 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Buy Nordstrom Stock, But Not Because of Its Low Valuation – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Nordstrom Stock Dropped Today – Motley Fool” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nike earnings help lift retail – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Nordstrom Stock Is Well-Positioned to Survive the Storm – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

