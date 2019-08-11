Quinn Opportunity Partners Holding in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) Trimmed by $7.38 Million as Shares Rose; Intelsat S A (I) Market Valuation Rose While Solus Alternative Asset Management LP Boosted Its Position

Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 91.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp bought 457,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 957,554 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.00M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $20.79. About 880,851 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 09/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Intelsat General Part of Team Selected to Build New Satellite Navigation Payload for the Federal Aviation Administration; 10/04/2018 – Intelsat Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General (IGC) Again Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide; 16/05/2018 – Intelsat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat Backs 2018 Rev $2.06B-$2.11B; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT REAFFIRMS 2018 REV., ADJ. EBITDA, CAPEX GUIDANCE; 08/03/2018 OneWeb Finalizes Executive Team Appointments Leading Up to the Launch of Global Constellation and Services; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat Backs 2018 EBIT $1.56B-EBIT $1.61B; 15/03/2018 – INTELSAT: EARLY TENDER RESULTS BY UNIT INTELSAT CONNECT FINANCE

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc decreased its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by 97.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc sold 66,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 2,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $222,000, down from 68,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $138.52. About 8.81 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 07/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Company Commits More Than $100 Million to Bring Comfort to Children and Their Families in Hospitals; 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. Reorganizes to Focus on Streaming; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – INTERNATIONAL CHANNELS, INCLUDING INTERNATIONAL DISNEY CHANNELS, WILL ALSO BE CONSOLIDATED INTO NEW BUSINESS SEGMENT; 12/04/2018 – Disney Required to Make Offer for All of Sky If Fox Deal Proceeds; 15/03/2018 – Sky agrees to share information relevant to Fox-Disney deal; 23/05/2018 – Comcast gears up to gatecrash Disney’s $66bn pact with Murdoch to buy Fox; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC – ANNOUNCED 20 DOLBY VISION AND DOLBY ATMOS TITLES FROM WALT DISNEY STUDIOS; 30/05/2018 – DISNEY STAR JENNA ORTEGA UNITES WITH LATINO COMMISSION ON AIDS AS YOUTH AMBASSADOR; 29/05/2018 – Disney’s China Puzzle Unsolved as `Solo’ Film Flops (Correct)

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Disney heiress â€˜lividâ€™ after speaking with workers from her familyâ€™s theme parks – MarketWatch” on July 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Glu Mobile Stock Plunges, Wedbush Lowers Price Target After Q2 Print – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Stocks I’m Never Selling – Yahoo Finance” on July 21, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Disney’s Perpetual Growth Machine – The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Turning Bearish Into The Disney+ Exuberance – The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Semper Augustus Investments Gp Ltd Liability has invested 1.46% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Huntington Bankshares has 199,110 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Accredited stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). B And T Capital Mngmt Dba Alpha Capital Mngmt holds 1.02% or 23,336 shares in its portfolio. Ycg Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 54,589 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.03% or 90,246 shares. Princeton Port Strategies Grp Ltd holds 6,913 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability has 0.26% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 249,727 shares. Howe Rusling Inc has 0.03% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1,698 shares. Sumitomo Life Ins Co, Japan-based fund reported 58,991 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott Lc has invested 0.52% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ionic Cap Mgmt Ltd holds 0.15% or 8,864 shares. Raymond James &, Florida-based fund reported 1.76M shares. The Illinois-based Gladius Mgmt Lp has invested 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Advisory Serv Inc has invested 0.09% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc, which manages about $731.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Maxwell Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:MXWL) by 882,750 shares to 980,000 shares, valued at $4.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viacom Inc (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 437,592 shares in the quarter, for a total of 476,889 shares, and has risen its stake in Tribune Publishing Co.