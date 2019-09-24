Quinn Opportunity Partners Holding in Nordstrom (JWN) Has Raised by $5.48 Million as Share Price Declined; Parthenon Increases Stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT)

Parthenon Llc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 6.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parthenon Llc bought 5,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The hedge fund held 88,845 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.65M, up from 83,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parthenon Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $148.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $110.6. About 1.96 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 21/03/2018 – MOODY’S REVISES MEDTRONIC’S RATING OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGAT; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan US Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits RSP Permian; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Hires JPMorgan Analyst, and Investors Rate It a `Buy’; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic Sees FY19 Adj EPS $5.10-Adj EPS $5.15; 15/05/2018 – New Analysis Shows Medtronic Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Feature Associated with Improved Patient Survival; 29/05/2018 – Medtronic to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic: Current Forex Rates Would Cut FY19 Rev by $50M-$150M; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Adds Aptiv, Cuts Apple, Buys More Medtronic: 13F; 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC: INVESTIGATIONAL ALGORITHM MAY RESTORE AV SYNCHRONY; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic Profit Rises, Sees More Growth in FY19

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc increased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (JWN) by 120.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc bought 176,823 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.94% . The institutional investor held 322,982 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.29M, up from 146,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $31.72. About 1.07 million shares traded. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 36.92% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 21/03/2018 – Watch: Nordstrom’s Erik Nordstrom and OneMarket’s Don Kingsborough explain that a Nordstrom store is still a “place of discovery.”; 20/03/2018 – NORDSTROM – SPECIAL COMMITTEE BELIEVES CO WELL POSITIONED TO “CAPITALIZE ON FUTURE OPPORTUNITIES TO GAIN MARKET SHARE” THROUGH CUSTOMER STRATEGY; 14/03/2018 – Sweaty Betty Brings Message of Empowerment to Nordstrom; 17/05/2018 – NORDSTROM 1Q REV. $3.56B, EST. $3.45B; 20/03/2018 – SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF NORDSTROM BOARD TERMINATES DISCUSSIONS WITH NORDSTROM FAMILY GROUP REGARDING POTENTIAL GOING PRIVATE TRANSACTION; 24/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE: Nordstrom Continues Support for Tonys Red Carpet; 06/03/2018 – Nordstrom’s Board Rejects Founding Family’s $8.4B Bid in Retail Rift (Video); 17/05/2018 – NORDSTROM 1Q EPS 51C INCL. 6C DEBT REFINANCING CHARGE; 08/03/2018 – NORDSTROM CLOSED DEALS TO BUY BEVYUP& MESSAGEYES; 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom Board Rejects Family’s Buyout Offer

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc, which manages about $804.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 21,000 shares to 59,300 shares, valued at $11.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 63,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 276,000 shares, and cut its stake in T (NYSE:TMUS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.32, from 0.87 in 2019Q1.

Parthenon Llc, which manages about $549.61 million and $466.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4,157 shares to 161,326 shares, valued at $17.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.44 in 2019Q1.

