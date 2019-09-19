Quinn Opportunity Partners Holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Has Decreased by $1.78 Million; Motley Fool Wealth Management Trimmed Its Stag Industrial (STAG) Stake by $3.78 Million as Market Value Rose

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Stag Industrial Inc (STAG) by 38.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc sold 126,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% . The institutional investor held 197,601 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.98 million, down from 323,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Stag Industrial Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $29.75. About 924,178 shares traded. STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) has risen 10.77% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.77% the S&P500.

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 23.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc sold 16,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 53,500 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.98M, down from 69,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $382.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $119.76. About 10.57M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N SHAREHOLDERS VOTE TO REELECT ALL BOARD MEMBERS WITH EACH RECEIVING AT LEAST 88 PERCENT OF VOTES; 15/05/2018 – “There are a lot of people that haven’t been through many things in this youthful industry,” notes Timothy Parton, a portfolio manager at J.P. Morgan; 14/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Dimon: Businesses Performing Well Across The Board; 15/03/2018 – PRUDENTIAL PLC PRU.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1899P FROM 1800P; 15/03/2018 – U.S. judge dismisses currency-rigging claims against big banks; 23/05/2018 – GALP ENERGIA SA GALP.LS : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 18 EUROS FROM 17 EUROS; 15/05/2018 – Apptio Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – JPMORGAN ASSET MGMT RAISES BAM SHORT POSITION TO 1.04%: AFM; 30/03/2018 – Arab News: #BREAKING: #Saudi Crown Prince meets with the heads of JP Morgan Bank and Morgan Stanley in #NewYork ||…

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.48 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 18 investors sold STAG shares while 65 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 109.14 million shares or 10.98% more from 98.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Indexiq Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). New Jersey-based Honeywell has invested 0.3% in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). 2,632 were accumulated by First Interstate Fincl Bank. Eagle Boston Inv Mgmt has 37,952 shares. Symphony Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.07% or 11,287 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% or 210,590 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Associates invested in 0.04% or 965,463 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 0.07% in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). M&T Comml Bank stated it has 7,649 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Blair William Il stated it has 0% in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). Tower Cap Ltd Liability Co (Trc) has invested 0.1% in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). Wells Fargo Mn reported 877,381 shares. Nordea Investment Management reported 0.01% stake. Point72 Asset Management Lp holds 0% or 2,200 shares in its portfolio. Huntington National Bank & Trust invested in 0% or 1,196 shares.

Analysts await STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.46 EPS, up 2.22% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.45 per share. STAG’s profit will be $58.49M for 16.17 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by STAG Industrial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $130.00M and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,778 shares to 57,622 shares, valued at $7.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 24,036 shares in the quarter, for a total of 346,903 shares, and has risen its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN).

More notable recent STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Interested In STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)â€™s Upcoming 0.4% Dividend? You Have 4 Days Left – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “STAG Industrial: Why Investors Need To Tread Carefully – Seeking Alpha” published on May 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stag Industrial: A REIT With A Strategy – Seeking Alpha” on January 23, 2019. More interesting news about STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Worry About STAG Industrial, Inc.’s (NYSE:STAG) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stag Industrial Q2 EBITDAre rises 16% Y/Y – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc, which manages about $804.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 86,000 shares to 160,900 shares, valued at $3.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anadarko Petroleum Corp (NYSE:APC) by 76,204 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,204 shares, and has risen its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE:ANF).

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “JPMorgan (JPM) Raises Quarterly Dividend 12.5% to $0.9; 3% Yield – StreetInsider.com” on September 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “JPMorgan to get most of Deutsche Bank’s hedge fund business (updated) – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” on August 31, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Where Will JPMorgan Chase Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan (JPM) Dimon Says Dislocation in Money Market Rate Wasn’t a Big Deal, Would Be Far More Dramatic in Bad Times – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Ohio-based Beacon Cap Mgmt has invested 0% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Johnson Fincl Group invested in 47,856 shares. Miller Inv Limited Partnership has 0.41% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Tdam Usa reported 0.81% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Bedell Frazier Inv Counseling Limited Liability invested in 0.1% or 2,342 shares. 37,840 are owned by Asset Strategies Incorporated. Hourglass Lc invested in 2,979 shares. 1,027 were accumulated by Private Ocean Limited Liability Company. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma invested in 0.24% or 25,957 shares. Tortoise Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.15% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 5,197 shares. Navellier reported 2,181 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Torch Wealth Mgmt Ltd reported 28,530 shares or 1.91% of all its holdings. Private Wealth Advsrs reported 12,544 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Evanson Asset Limited Liability has invested 0.17% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Thornburg Investment Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 4.7% or 4.38M shares.