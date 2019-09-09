Quinn Opportunity Partners Has Upped Its Gamestop (GME) Stake by $906,950; Three Peaks Capital Management Increased Stake in Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) as Stock Rose

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 27.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc bought 3,127 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The institutional investor held 14,418 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02 million, up from 11,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $3.12 during the last trading session, reaching $202.73. About 294,393 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 23/05/2018 – ZEBRA MEDICAL VISION ANNOUNCES CE APPROVAL OF ITS SEVENTH Al IMAGING ALGORITHM – MAMMOGRAPHY LESION DETECTION; 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q Adj EPS $2.56; 09/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Etsy, XPO Logistics and Zebra Technologies; 24/05/2018 – Zebra Tech Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 08/03/2018 – Zebra Tech Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Mar. 15; 25/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Zebra Technologies, Deluxe, Veeco Instruments, Wingstop, Superior Industries Internatio; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECH SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +6% TO +9%; 27/03/2018 – Clínica del Norte Selects Zebra Technologies to Modernize Patient and Asset Tracking; 23/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of its Seventh Al Imaging Algorithm – Mammography Lesion Detection; 15/05/2018 – INSOMNIAC, LIVEXLIVE, ZEBRA ENTERTAINMENT AND TENCENT VIDEO SIGN PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT TO DISTRIBUTE LIVESTREAM OF ELECTRIC DAISY CARNIVAL (EDC) LAS VEGAS

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc increased its stake in Gamestop Corp (GME) by 259.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc bought 90,695 shares as the company’s stock declined 52.76% . The institutional investor held 125,695 shares of the electronics distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28 million, up from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc who had been investing in Gamestop Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $413.69 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.31. About 6.42 million shares traded. GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) has declined 72.65% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GME News: 28/03/2018 – GameStop 4Q Loss/Shr $1.04; 11/05/2018 – GameStop: Surprise CEO Departure Is Another Stumbling Block — Barrons.com; 05/03/2018 – GAMESTOP SAYS FORMER CEO PAUL RAINES DIED; 11/05/2018 – GameStop CEO Michael Mauler resigned after only three months on the job; 11/05/2018 – GAMESTOP – DEMATTEO WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN AND DIRECTOR; 28/03/2018 – GameStop 4Q Adj EPS $2.02; 28/03/2018 – GAMESTOP CORP SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $3.00 TO $3.35; 05/03/2018 A Statement from Mike Mauler, GameStop CEO; 16/05/2018 – GAMESTOP CONFIRMS IT RECEIVED LETTER FROM TIGER MANAGEMENT; 29/05/2018 – Variety: GameStop Exclusive New Nintendo 2DS XL Hylian Shield Edition Coming July 2

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.27M and $339.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 7,268 shares to 13,065 shares, valued at $1.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 14,951 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,017 shares, and cut its stake in Global Pmts Inc (NYSE:GPN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold ZBRA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 45.87 million shares or 5.88% less from 48.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 15,763 were accumulated by Ameritas Ptnrs Inc. Jefferies Grp Ltd Liability Com reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Tortoise Inv Mngmt Lc has invested 0% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Mirae Asset Global Invests Limited stated it has 55,483 shares. Ariel Llc invested in 1.86% or 716,101 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 483,103 shares. Oakbrook Lc has 0.07% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Qs Ltd Com has 61 shares. Tributary Cap Management Ltd Co has 0.19% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 12,200 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Proshare Advisors Llc reported 4,711 shares. Lpl Finance Limited Liability holds 10,194 shares. 1,474 were reported by Natl Asset Mgmt Inc. Citigroup accumulated 27,805 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Farmers Merchants Investments holds 0% or 42 shares in its portfolio.

