Quinn Opportunity Partners Has Trimmed Its Holding in Cit Group (CIT) by $658,704; Servicenow (NOW) Holder White Elm Capital Has Cut Stake

White Elm Capital Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 15.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc sold 12,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 67,300 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.59M, down from 79,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.97% or $8.14 during the last trading session, reaching $265.86. About 2.38M shares traded or 41.81% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q Subscription Revenue $543.3 Million; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW BUYS VENDORHAWK IN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION; 17/05/2018 – Fairchild Resiliency Systems Recognized by ServiceNow at Global PartnerNow Summit; 07/05/2018 – ServiceChannel Announces Solution Integration at ServiceNow Knowledge18; 21/04/2018 – DJ ServiceNow Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NOW); 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q Rev $589.2M; 01/05/2018 – Biomedical Depot and Imaging Repair Service Now Available from Parts; 05/04/2018 – ServiceNow Research Uncovers Security’s Patching Paradox; 15/05/2018 – GAM Holding Adds Nutrien, Exits ServiceNow: 13F; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY TOTAL GAAP REV $589.2 MLN, UP 37 PCT

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc decreased its stake in Cit Group Inc (CIT) by 50.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc sold 13,723 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The institutional investor held 13,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $648,000, down from 27,223 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc who had been investing in Cit Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $47.84. About 406,577 shares traded. CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) has declined 4.23% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CIT News: 15/05/2018 – CIT Northbridge Serves as Sole Lead Arranger on $30 Million Credit Facility for Alliance Time; 20/04/2018 – CIT IN Up for 10 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 10.5 Years; 06/03/2018 – CIT REPORTS PUBLIC OFFERINGS OF SR UNSECURED NOTES & SUB NOTES; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Cit’s Ba2 Senior Unsecured Rating, Revises Outlook To Positive From Stable; 14/03/2018 – CIT REPLACES PWC W/ DELOITTE AFTER REPORTING MATERIAL WEAKNESS; 25/05/2018 – CIT Group: Named Wahida Plummer as Chief Risk Officer Responsible for All Enterprise Risk; 07/03/2018 – CIT Adds to Sales Team in Office Imaging; 21/03/2018 – GERMAN CARTEL OFFICE CLEARS CIT RAIL, VTG DEAL WITH CONDITIONS; 05/03/2018 – Real Deal NY: CIT group renews early at Tishman’s 11 West 42nd Street; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s upgrades $170 Million of securities backed by manufactured housing collateral issued from 1995 to 2006

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, up 109.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $42.67M for 288.98 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,400.00% EPS growth.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $7.06 million activity. Another trade for 22,000 shares valued at $5.06 million was made by LUDDY FREDERIC B on Monday, February 11. 2,031 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) shares with value of $468,369 were sold by Desai Chirantan Jitendra.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ent Finance Ser Corp invested in 0% or 59 shares. Spectrum Management Group Inc holds 0.01% or 149 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Lc has invested 0.01% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Price T Rowe Associates Md invested 0.47% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Great West Life Assurance Co Can holds 119,972 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Co reported 113,600 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Kemnay Advisory has invested 3.19% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Moreover, Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Holdings Ltd has 0.54% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 380 shares. Rgm Ltd Liability Company owns 6.76% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 404,089 shares. Fiera Cap Corp stated it has 0.01% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Morgan Stanley reported 9.57 million shares stake. Avalon Glob Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 47,700 shares or 6.27% of the stock. Natixis invested in 29,450 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Inverness Counsel Limited Liability Corp reported 203,938 shares. Eaton Vance Management has 0.13% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 223,529 shares.

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought Brady (NYSE:BRC) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 86% – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “General Electric: This Is A Game Changer – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investors Who Bought J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 72% – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investors Who Bought Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 58% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

White Elm Capital Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $379.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Us Foods Hldg Corp by 89,857 shares to 324,892 shares, valued at $11.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF) by 16,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc.

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc, which manages about $731.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gamestop Corp (NYSE:GME) by 90,695 shares to 125,695 shares, valued at $1.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 27,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 501,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Maxwell Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:MXWL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold CIT shares while 103 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 94.69 million shares or 5.96% less from 100.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pacific Global Investment, California-based fund reported 4,175 shares. Westpac Banking stated it has 10,868 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Prudential Finance reported 59,202 shares. Secor Ltd Partnership holds 0.1% or 9,783 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv invested 0.04% in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). Shell Asset Mngmt, Netherlands-based fund reported 5,185 shares. Ls Invest Advisors Ltd owns 0.01% invested in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) for 2,856 shares. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Ltd Company holds 0.55% of its portfolio in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) for 2.85 million shares. Putnam Investments Limited Liability stated it has 101,756 shares. Colony Limited Liability Co accumulated 44,902 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Company invested 0.01% in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). Goldman Sachs Gp Inc reported 0.01% in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Corporation holds 88,078 shares. 74,354 are owned by Utd Services Automobile Association. Invesco Limited reported 128,369 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Analysts await CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, up 13.04% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.15 per share. CIT’s profit will be $123.18 million for 9.20 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by CIT Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.52% negative EPS growth.