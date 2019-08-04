Quinn Opportunity Partners Has Raised Its Credit Suisse Group (CS) Position; Bcb Bancorp (nj (BCBP) Shorts Increased By 6.92%

Bcb Bancorp Inc (nj (NASDAQ:BCBP) had an increase of 6.92% in short interest. BCBP’s SI was 208,700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 6.92% from 195,200 shares previously. With 20,400 avg volume, 10 days are for Bcb Bancorp Inc (nj (NASDAQ:BCBP)’s short sellers to cover BCBP’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $12.4. About 12,342 shares traded. BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) has declined 13.60% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.60% the S&P500. Some Historical BCBP News: 02/04/2018 – GOLDFAJN: BRAZIL BCB WORKING TO REDUCE COST OF CREDIT; 23/03/2018 – BCB’S ROCHA: FDI TO BRAZIL CONTINUES AT SIGNIFICANT LEVELS; 13/04/2018 – BCB’S GOLDFAJN:BRAZIL CPI DROP TO BE REFLECTED IN COMPANY COSTS; 13/04/2018 – BRAZIL BCB PRESIDENT ILAN GOLDFAJN SPEAKS IN SAO PAULO; 27/03/2018 – BCB SAYS INTERRUPTING EASING CYCLE ADEQUATE AFTER NEXT MTG; 27/03/2018 – BCB: BRAZIL INFLATION HAS BEEN MORE BENIGN THAN EXPECTED; 12/04/2018 – BRAZIL BCB MAY ALSO CUT RATE IN JUNE IF ECONOMY STALLS:BARCLAYS; 17/04/2018 – BRAZIL SENATE FLOOR MUST NOW VOTE ON BCB DIRECTOR NOMINEE; 28/05/2018 – BRAZIL OUTSTANDING LOANS ROSE 0.6% IN 12 MONTHS THRU APRIL:BCB; 25/05/2018 – BCB’S GOLDFAJN: EXTERNAL SCENARIO MORE CHALLENGING SINCE MARCH

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc increased Credit Suisse Group (CS) stake by 346.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc acquired 152,249 shares as Credit Suisse Group (CS)'s stock declined 8.42%. The Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc holds 196,249 shares with $2.29M value, up from 44,000 last quarter. Credit Suisse Group now has $30.11 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $11.74. About 3.52M shares traded or 45.27% up from the average. Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) has declined 23.80% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.80% the S&P500.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 sales for $3.64 million activity. DiDomenico Vincent Jr had bought 100,000 shares worth $1.26 million. Brogan John J. had bought 3,955 shares worth $49,991 on Monday, February 25. COUGHLIN THOMAS MICHAEL also bought $63,200 worth of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) shares. 1,000 shares were bought by BALLANCE ROBERT, worth $12,590 on Friday, June 7. Another trade for 700 shares valued at $9,205 was made by Keating Thomas on Tuesday, March 19. 100,000 shares were bought by HOGAN MARK D, worth $1.26 million on Monday, February 25. 10,000 shares were bought by Robbins Spencer B., worth $126,400 on Monday, February 25.

BCB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for BCB Community Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides banking services and products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company has market cap of $204.12 million. The firm offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and term certificate accounts. It has a 10.29 P/E ratio. It also provides loans, such as commercial and multi-family real estate loans, one-to four-family mortgage loans, home equity loans and home equity lines of credit, construction loans, consumer loans, commercial business loans, and small business administration lending services.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.74, from 1.93 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 9 investors sold BCB Bancorp, Inc. shares while 12 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 4.60 million shares or 2.99% less from 4.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche State Bank Ag accumulated 39,006 shares. State Street Corp holds 208,085 shares. Bridgeway Management invested 0.03% in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP). 800 were reported by Signaturefd Ltd Liability. Citigroup Incorporated holds 0% or 4,154 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 17,560 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Tower Cap Ltd Liability (Trc) reported 0% of its portfolio in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP). Banc Funds Com Lc reported 0.42% stake. 116,044 were reported by Bancorp Of New York Mellon. The Washington-based Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Com has invested 0% in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP). Intl Grp Inc Inc holds 8,750 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Llc invested 0% in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP). Strs Ohio stated it has 19,800 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers holds 19,377 shares. 460,100 are owned by Renaissance Tech.

