Quinn Opportunity Partners Has Raised By $406,000 Its Bt Group Plc (BT) Holding; Farmer Brothers Co (FARM) Sentiment Is 1.56

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc increased Bt Group Plc (BT) stake by 241.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc acquired 29,000 shares as Bt Group Plc (BT)’s stock declined 9.18%. The Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc holds 41,000 shares with $606,000 value, up from 12,000 last quarter. Bt Group Plc now has $24.75B valuation. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $12.72. About 1.31M shares traded or 39.82% up from the average. BT Group plc (NYSE:BT) has declined 6.40% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.83% the S&P500. Some Historical BT News: 10/05/2018 – BT GROUP PLC BT.L – PAYMENTS BY BT WITHIN 3 YEARS TO 31 MARCH 2020 TOTALLING £2.1BN; 24/05/2018 – BT’S OPENREACH GRID SAID TO ATTRACT PRIVATE EQUITY, INFRA FUNDS; 06/05/2018 – The Business Times: BT EXCLUSIVE: More soured loans in South-east Asia to whet appetite of private investors; 10/05/2018 – BT GROUP PLC BT.L – PLANS TO EXIT BT’S HEADQUARTERS IN CENTRAL LONDON; 28/03/2018 – OFCOM- ENSURING AFFORDABLE ACCESS TO SUPERFAST BROADBAND FOR PEOPLE AND BUSINESSES, BY CUTTING WHOLESALE PRICE; 13/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC Fll.N – CERTAIN MEMBERS OF HERMES’ MANAGEMENT WILL HOLD AN AGGREGATE 10.5 PERCENT INTEREST IN HERMES; 10/05/2018 – BT GROUP – LAUNCHING NEW CONVERGED PRODUCT OFFERINGS TO DELIVER DIFFERENTIATED CUSTOMER EXPERIENCES, SUPPORT CUSTOMER LOYALTY AND IMPROVE ECONOMIC RETURNS; 02/05/2018 – CWU MEMBERS VOTED TO ACCEPT BT AND BT FLEET PENSION, PAY PACT; 10/05/2018 – BT GROUP PLC BT.L – FOR 10 YEARS FROM 1 APRIL 2020 TO 31 MARCH 2030, BT WILL MAKE ANNUAL PAYMENTS OF AROUND £900M TYPICALLY BY 31 MARCH EACH YEAR; 22/03/2018 – UK’S OFCOM – INVESTIGATION INTO BT’S COMPLIANCE WITH A STATUTORY INFORMATION REQUEST

Farmer Brothers Co (FARM) investors sentiment decreased to 1.56 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.09, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 39 investment professionals opened new and increased equity positions, while 25 sold and reduced stock positions in Farmer Brothers Co. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 8.70 million shares, down from 9.39 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Farmer Brothers Co in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 18 Increased: 28 New Position: 11.

Farmer Bros. Co. engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company has market cap of $294.77 million. The firm offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and ready-to-drink iced coffee. It currently has negative earnings. It sells its products under the Farmer Brothers, Artisan Collection by Farmer Brothers, Superior, Metropolitan, China Mist, Direct Trade, Fair Trade Certified, Rainforest Alliance Certified, Un Momento, Collaborative Coffee, Cain's, and McGarvey brand names, as well as under various private labels.

The stock increased 0.81% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $17.44. About 31,583 shares traded. Farmer Bros. Co. (FARM) has declined 22.42% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.85% the S&P500. Some Historical FARM News: 09/04/2018 – Changes Made to Farmer Trusts Related to Resignations of Co-Trustees; 08/05/2018 – Farmer Bros 3Q Loss/Shr 24c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Farmer Bros Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FARM); 25/05/2018 – LEVIN CAPITAL STRATEGIES REPORTS 8.4 PCT STAKE IN FARMER BROS. CO AS OF MAY 16 – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – JEANNE FARMER GROSSMAN REPORTS 9.25 PCT STAKE IN FARMER BROS. CO AS OF APRIL 9, 2018 – SEC FILING; 25/05/2018 – FARMER BROTHERS HOLDER LEVIN CAPITAL MAY SEEK TALKS; 11/05/2018 – United States Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies Market Report 2018: Key Players are Bunn, Farmer Bros, Jab Holding Company, Nestle & Royal Cup Coffee – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – Farmer Bros 3Q Adj Loss/Shr 20c; 09/03/2018 Farmer Bros Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Farmer Bros Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Since January 1, 0001, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.63 million activity.

Analysts await Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) to report earnings on September, 10. They expect $-0.15 earnings per share, down 207.14% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.14 per share. After $-0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Farmer Bros. Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.44% EPS growth.

Trigran Investments Inc. holds 6% of its portfolio in Farmer Bros. Co. for 1.75 million shares. Perritt Capital Management Inc owns 125,941 shares or 0.94% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. has 0.62% invested in the company for 363,262 shares. The California-based Granite Investment Partners Llc has invested 0.58% in the stock. Teton Advisors Inc., a New York-based fund reported 292,034 shares.

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc decreased Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (NYSE:MIC) stake by 47,800 shares to 25,491 valued at $1.05 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) stake by 20,300 shares and now owns 115,000 shares. Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) was reduced too.

