Quinn Opportunity Partners Has Lifted Its Viacom (VIAB) Stake; Paradigm Asset Management Co Upped Stake in Axis Capital Hds (AXS) by $109.56 Million as Stock Rose

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc increased its stake in Viacom Inc (VIAB) by 1113.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc bought 437,592 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 476,889 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.39M, up from 39,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc who had been investing in Viacom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $31.25. About 1.85M shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has declined 1.64% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 03/04/2018 – CBS Submits Bid for Viacom at Price Below Market Valuation; 26/03/2018 – VIACOM INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Judge hands Redstone family victory in CBS dispute; 11/04/2018 – Redstone weighs CBS-Viacom merger with or without Moonves; 09/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Viacom asks CBS to raise its bid by $2.8 billion; 04/04/2018 – CNBC: CBS offer for Viacom was immediately rejected; 14/05/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Says Viacom and CBS ‘Need Each Other’ (Video); 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in a new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS, according to sources; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s affirms NAI’s B1 CFR, and assigns B1 rating to new bank credit facility; outlook stable; 02/04/2018 – CBS Is Said to Plan Below-Market Bid for Viacom in Coming Days

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc increased its stake in Axis Capital Hds (AXS) by 12.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc bought 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,300 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.00B, up from 16,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc who had been investing in Axis Capital Hds for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $60.97. About 336,561 shares traded. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) has risen 2.27% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.16% the S&P500. Some Historical AXS News: 15/03/2018 – HDFC ASSET MANAGEMENT-BOOK-RUNNING MANAGERS FOR IPO ARE KOTAK INVESTMENT BANKING,AXIS CAPITAL,BOFA MERRILL LYNCH,CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS, CLSA INDIA; 31/05/2018 – AXIS RE – ROB SMART APPOINTED INTERIM PRESIDENT OF GLOBAL MARKETS DIVISION; 31/05/2018 – AXIS RE – WILL NOW ORGANIZE AROUND 4 MAJOR DIVISIONS – NORTH AMERICA, EMEA, ASIA, GLOBAL MARKETS; 22/05/2018 – Matthew Rohrmann Named Head of Investor Relations at AXIS Capital; 25/04/2018 – AXIS Capital 1Q EPS 75c; 31/05/2018 – AXIS Re Strengthens Commitment to Future Market Leadership; 05/03/2018 Axis Capital Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 25/04/2018 – AXIS Capital 1Q Rev $1.26B; 31/05/2018 – AXIS RE – JON COLELLO NAMED PRESIDENT NORTH AMERICA, JAN EKBERG TO CONTINUE AS PRESIDENT EMEA, LES LOH PROMOTED TO PRESIDENT ASIA; 11/05/2018 – MONTECARLO LTD MNTE.BO – BOOK RUNNING LEAD MANAGERS TO THE IPO ARE EDELWEISS, AXIS CAPITAL AND IDFC BANK

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc, which manages about $340.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tyson Food Cl A (NYSE:TSN) by 950 shares to 17,800 shares, valued at $1.24 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Plains Gp Hlds Cl A by 2,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,900 shares, and cut its stake in Oshkosh Truck Corp (NYSE:OSK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold AXS shares while 76 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 66.51 million shares or 8.27% less from 72.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Clearbridge Invs Lc has 0% invested in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) for 56,103 shares. Moreover, Johnson Inv Counsel has 0.59% invested in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) for 503,960 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% of its portfolio in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). The Colorado-based Cambiar Invsts Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.18% in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Company stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Federated Invsts Pa holds 129,383 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. First Mercantile Tru has 0.01% invested in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Amer Gp Incorporated has 0% invested in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) for 74,600 shares. Oakworth Cap Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Kennedy Mngmt owns 26,481 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Aviva Pcl has invested 0.01% in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). General Investors owns 295,000 shares. Gideon Cap Advsr holds 5,023 shares.

