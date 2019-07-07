Quinn Opportunity Partners Has Increased Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding; Epoch Investment Partners Trimmed Its United Parcel Service (UPS) Stake

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc increased Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) stake by 62.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc acquired 363,650 shares as Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)’s stock rose 4.28%. The Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc holds 946,936 shares with $55.99 million value, up from 583,286 last quarter. Verizon Communications Inc now has $241.15B valuation. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $58.31. About 5.29 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 26/04/2018 – Globalstar’s FiberLight deal presented longer-term solution than activist proposal; 20/04/2018 – Photo storage service SmugMug acquires Flickr; 14/05/2018 – WHIO-TV: Breaking: Verizon store in Kettering target of B&E. More to come; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiativ; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO SAYS HAS NO INTEREST IN LINEAR CONTENT COMPANY:CNBC; 15/05/2018 – Coming up at 10a ET on @SquawkStreet: Verizon Communications chairman & chief executive officer Lowell McAdam joins @DavidFaber to talk deals, 5G, and more; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS SAYS 5G DEPLOYMENT PROGRESSING AS PLANNED; ‘QUICKLY APPROACHING’ INITIAL LAUNCH OF RESIDENTIAL BROADBAND SERVICE LATER THIS YR; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Adj EPS $1.17; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO HANS VESTBERG CONCLUDES TALK AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 02/05/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has chosen Amazon Web Services as its “preferred” public cloud provider

Epoch Investment Partners Inc decreased United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) stake by 3.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Epoch Investment Partners Inc sold 37,442 shares as United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)’s stock declined 9.35%. The Epoch Investment Partners Inc holds 962,380 shares with $107.54M value, down from 999,822 last quarter. United Parcel Service Inc now has $88.16B valuation. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $102.42. About 1.19 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 14/05/2018 – Fitch: Telco M&A Convergence Driven, Incumbent Tie-Ups Unlikely; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q International Package Rev $3.53B; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO: VOLUNTARY BUYOUTS ‘FIRST OF MANY’ EFFORTS TO CUT COSTS; 26/04/2018 – UPS Bond Trading Jumps to More Than Twice Average; 13/04/2018 – Modular UPS Global Market Report 2018 Forecast to 2023 – High Costs of Modular UPS Will Restrain Market Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – Marken Announces Plans To Add Nursing Services To Home-Based Trials; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON UPS PRODUCTION GROWTH FORECAST TO 2-3%/YR THROUGH 2022; 25/04/2018 – UPS To Offer Voluntary Retirement Plans To Reduce Headcount, Cut Expenses — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – svea herbst: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 15/03/2018 – White House Memo: `There Will Always Be Change,’ Trump Says as More Personnel Shake-Ups Loom

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc decreased General Motors Co (NYSE:GM) stake by 356,500 shares to 326,000 valued at $12.10 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE:ANF) stake by 132,300 shares and now owns 10,000 shares. Cit Group Inc (NYSE:CIT) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Verizon (NYSE:VZ), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Verizon had 7 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, March 18 by J.P. Morgan. The company was maintained on Friday, February 22 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Wells Fargo.

Among 2 analysts covering United Parcel (NYSE:UPS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. United Parcel had 8 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Berenberg maintained the shares of UPS in report on Friday, March 22 with “Hold” rating. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of UPS in report on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, March 6. The stock of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Berenberg.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. $16,731 worth of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) was bought by Cesarone Nando on Wednesday, February 13. Another trade for 9,112 shares valued at $1.01M was sold by Peretz Richard N..

Epoch Investment Partners Inc increased Stamps Com Inc (NASDAQ:STMP) stake by 41,315 shares to 321,958 valued at $26.21M in 2019Q1. It also upped Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) stake by 49,239 shares and now owns 686,854 shares. Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) was raised too.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.93 earnings per share, down 0.52% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.94 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.66 billion for 13.27 P/E if the $1.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.85% EPS growth.