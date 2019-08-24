Quinn Opportunity Partners Has Increased Its Stake in Macy’s (M) as Share Price Declined; Hca Healthcare (HCA) Valuation Rose While Intrust Bank Na Has Trimmed by $738,530 Its Stake

Intrust Bank Na decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 6.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrust Bank Na sold 5,681 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 85,990 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.21 million, down from 91,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrust Bank Na who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $119.78. About 1.33 million shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500.

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc increased its stake in Macy’s Inc (M) by 36.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc bought 19,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The institutional investor held 74,900 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, up from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc who had been investing in Macy’s Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.98% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $14.94. About 18.37M shares traded or 73.84% up from the average. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies Buys New 1.3% Position in Macy’s; 08/05/2018 – HUDSON’S BAY REVIEW IS FOCUSED MAINLY ON LORD & TAYLOR; 04/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: Look inside Ohio’s first Macy’s Backstage location: PHOTOS; 19/03/2018 – Shoptalk 2018: Macy’s Jeff Gennette Keeps Laser Focus on Customer; 19/03/2018 – Macy’s Launches Mobile Checkout, Expands VR Furniture Pilot — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Twelve Classes of CGCMT 2014-GC21; 28/03/2018 – Splashlight Names Bíjou Summers as Vice President of Human Re; 30/04/2018 – MACY’S, CONTINUES EXPANSION OF MACY’S BACKSTAGE; 30/05/2018 – Check out the retail comeback with names like $FL $TIF $LOW $M surging in the past month; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – RAISES EARNINGS AND SALES GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Cap Management Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.49% or 3.56 million shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership owns 540,533 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 0.09% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Asset One invested 0.1% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Provise Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.03% stake. Origin Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership has invested 1.78% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Connor Clark Lunn Inv Mngmt stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Harvest Mgmt holds 0.09% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 2,150 shares. Adage Capital Prtnrs Gru Limited Co holds 0.11% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 334,200 shares. 340 were reported by Trustmark Bankshares Trust Department. Burney reported 0.65% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Investment House Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.05% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Prescott Gru Limited holds 0.53% or 20,000 shares in its portfolio. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc reported 0.39% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Enterprise Services stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $31,024 activity.

Intrust Bank Na, which manages about $392.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 11,881 shares to 512,456 shares, valued at $31.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

