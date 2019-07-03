Quinn Opportunity Partners Has Increased Its Holding in Cvs Health (CVS) as Stock Declined; Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Holding Raised by Fred Alger Management Inc

Fred Alger Management Inc increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) by 479.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fred Alger Management Inc bought 5,324 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.10% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,435 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $531,000, up from 1,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $80.69. About 1.00 million shares traded. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 20.47% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.90% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 02/04/2018 – IPhone supplier Skyworks Solutions generated returns of 30 percent per year in the last decade versus Apple’s 25 percent annualized performance; 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS 2Q REV. $913.4M, EST. $910.9M; 25/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm; 11/05/2018 – Origin Asset Adds BlackRock, Exits Skyworks, Cuts Netease: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.59; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks Sees 3Q Rev $875M-$900M; 03/05/2018 – Apple supplier Skyworks’ revenue rises 7.2 pct; 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS -EXPECTS RESUMPTION OF SEQUENTIAL REVENUE GROWTH IN SEPTEMBER QUARTER WITH SUSTAINED MOMENTUM INTO DECEMBER PERIOD- CFO, CONF CALL; 07/05/2018 – SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS INC SWKS.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $119 FROM $116; 23/03/2018 – Skyworks Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 243.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc bought 165,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 233,350 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.59M, up from 67,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $55.2. About 4.04M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 05/04/2018 – CVS Health Kept Drug Price Growth Nearly Flat and Improved Medication Adherence for PBM Clients in 2017; 16/04/2018 – WALGREENS, CVS ALSO CLIMB ON REPORT AMZN SHELVING DRUG PLAN; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: ROBBINS OF GLENVIEW RECOMMENDS EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O , CVS HEALTH CVS.N AND MCKESSON CORP MCK.N; 24/05/2018 – Can CVS Health Buy BioPharmX Corporation? – CWEB.Com; 13/03/2018 – CVS: Aetna Transaction Expected to Close in Second Half of 2018; 04/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH PLANS TO FOCUS ON KIDNEY CARE & DIALYSIS TREATMENT; 13/03/2018 – CVS Health Stockholders Approve Aetna Acquisition; 02/05/2018 – CVS: Moving Forward on Regulatory, Integration Planning Fronts on Aetna Deal; 19/04/2018 – CVS Keeps It Real and Unveils Biggest Beauty Campaign Ever; 23/04/2018 – ROBBINS LIKE EXPRESS SCRIPTS, CVS, MCKESSON AT SOHN CONF

Since January 8, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 2 sales for $20.54 million activity. 2,000 shares valued at $105,600 were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 8. BROWN C DAVID II also bought $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares. On Friday, February 1 MERLO LARRY J sold $10.73M worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 166,368 shares. AGUIRRE FERNANDO had bought 3,410 shares worth $198,769 on Friday, March 1.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $585,379 activity. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $243,162 was made by ALDRICH DAVID J on Friday, February 8.

