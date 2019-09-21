Quinn Opportunity Partners Has Decreased Its Citigroup (C) Holding by $798,000 as Share Price Rose; Willdan Group (WLDN) Holder Bard Associates Cut Stake by $390,350

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 2.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc sold 11,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 370,800 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.97 million, down from 382,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $156.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $69.35. About 26.01 million shares traded or 86.45% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 21/05/2018 – CITI NAMED SUCCESSOR DEPOSITARY BANK FOR YY INC.’S SPONSORED; 27/04/2018 – LAWSUIT FILED IN CHICAGO FEDERAL COURT NAMES CITIGROUP, CITADEL, OTHER MARKET MAKERS AS DEFENDANTS; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q-End Loans $673B, Up 7%; 09/03/2018 – “Amazing” demographics in Africa â€” and providing jobs for the continent’s vast young population â€” is an area of opportunity, one Citigroup expert told CNBC; 09/03/2018 – Carvana Coverage Assumed by Citigroup at Buy; 23/03/2018 – Texas’s Merlon Is Said to Seek Partner for Egyptian Oilfield; 16/05/2018 – CITIGROUP INC FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF $350 MLN 4.450% SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE 2027 – SEC FILING; 25/05/2018 – Tabula Rasa Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 7; 03/04/2018 – Investors turn up heat on Citi and Goldman over lobbying; 18/04/2018 – Dutch energy company Eneco working with Citi on sale

Bard Associates Inc decreased its stake in Willdan Group Inc (WLDN) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bard Associates Inc sold 10,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 203,939 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.60 million, down from 214,489 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bard Associates Inc who had been investing in Willdan Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $436.86 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $38.85. About 73,253 shares traded or 20.56% up from the average. Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) has risen 24.75% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WLDN News: 16/03/2018 – Willdan Group to Participate in Seaport Global Securities Transports & Industrials Conference; 08/03/2018 – WILLDAN GROUP INC SEES 2018 ADJ SHR $1.95 TO $2.05; 03/05/2018 – Willdan Group 1Q EPS 24c; 29/03/2018 – PSE&G Extends Willdan’s Role as Audit Engineer for Hospitals Through 2020; 08/03/2018 Willdan Announces New Board and Officer Appointments; 03/05/2018 – WILLDAN GROUP INC WLDN.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $1.95 TO $2.05; 01/05/2018 – WILLDAN BUYS ENERGY ENGINEERING FIRM NEWCOMB ANDERSON; 08/03/2018 – WILLDAN GROUP INC QTRLY SHR $0.36; 08/03/2018 – Willdan Group 4Q Rev $64.2M; 08/03/2018 – WILLDAN GROUP INC QTRLY TOTAL CONTRACT REVENUE OF $64.2 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 12% OVER PRIOR YEAR

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Steadfast Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership has 6.07% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 6.50 million shares. 218,746 are owned by Estabrook Capital. Cidel Asset Mngmt holds 20,000 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Amer International Grp accumulated 760,944 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Fir Tree Cap Mgmt LP invested in 9.54% or 1.36 million shares. Arga Mngmt Lp owns 0.78% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 75,935 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Com holds 0.34% or 2.59M shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Limited Liability Corp, a Virginia-based fund reported 294,804 shares. South Dakota Invest Council owns 856,638 shares for 1.25% of their portfolio. Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Liability Corp owns 75,428 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Pictet North America Advsrs reported 0.36% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Community Trust & Inv Co, a Kentucky-based fund reported 225,221 shares. Retirement Of Alabama reported 0.66% stake. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 1.60M shares. Corsair Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.71% or 34,823 shares.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 EPS, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47B for 8.76 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc, which manages about $804.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Class B by 129,136 shares to 189,644 shares, valued at $6.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) by 29,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corp (NYSE:APC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 12 investors sold WLDN shares while 21 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 8.68 million shares or 12.00% more from 7.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northern Corp owns 135,463 shares. State Street Corporation reported 0% in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN). Moreover, Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) for 38,669 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) for 844 shares. Driehaus Capital Ltd Liability Corp owns 227,862 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. 11,131 were accumulated by Mirae Asset Glob Investments. 317,597 were reported by Eagle Asset Management. 59,478 were accumulated by River And Mercantile Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership. Moreover, Wells Fargo Company Mn has 0% invested in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) for 29,452 shares. Campbell & Co Invest Adviser Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.12% in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) or 7,072 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 38,960 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag has invested 0% in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) for 5,654 shares. Conestoga Cap Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 10,680 shares. Aqr Capital Management Limited Company invested in 0% or 6,036 shares.

Analysts await Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.60 EPS, up 36.36% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.44 per share. WLDN’s profit will be $6.75 million for 16.19 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual EPS reported by Willdan Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 106.90% EPS growth.

