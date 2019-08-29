Quinn Opportunity Partners Has Decreased By $3.57 Million Its Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF) Position; Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) Has 0.98 Sentiment

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc decreased Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF) stake by 92.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc sold 132,300 shares as Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF)’s stock declined 36.86%. The Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc holds 10,000 shares with $274,000 value, down from 142,300 last quarter. Abercrombie & Fitch Co now has $1.12 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.72% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $17.02. About 2.59 million shares traded. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) has declined 19.72% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.72% the S&P500. Some Historical ANF News: 07/03/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch 4Q Gross Profit Rate 58.4%, Down 90 Basis Points; 07/03/2018 – ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO SHARES HIT NEAR 2-YR HIGH AFTER HOLIDAY-QTR SAME-STORE SALES BEAT; 07/03/2018 – ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO ANF.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $13 FROM $11; 07/03/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Sees FY18 Comparable Sales Up Low-Single Digits; 07/03/2018 – Update: Abercrombie & Fitch Shares Rise Nearly 7% After Earnings Blow Past Consensus — MarketWatch; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Abercrombie & Fitch Otlk To Stable From Negative; 07/03/2018 – ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO – QTRLY ABERCROMBIE COMPARABLE SALES ROSE 5 PCT; 25/04/2018 – Abercrombie Aims to Be $5B Global Lifestyle Brand; 08/03/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Price Target Raised to $23.00/Share From $22.00 by BMO Capital; 23/04/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Co. to Host Investor Day on April 25, 2018

Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.27, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 93 funds increased or opened new equity positions, while 95 sold and decreased holdings in Cathay General Bancorp. The funds in our database now hold: 56.37 million shares, down from 57.29 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Cathay General Bancorp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 20 Reduced: 75 Increased: 61 New Position: 32.

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc increased Maxwell Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:MXWL) stake by 882,750 shares to 980,000 valued at $4.38 million in 2019Q1. It also upped T (NYSE:TMUS) stake by 53,652 shares and now owns 1.17M shares. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) was raised too.

More notable recent Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Expands Global Team – GlobeNewswire” on August 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Abercrombie & Fitch Falls On Mixed Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” published on August 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Appoints Felix Carbullido as Director – GlobeNewswire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “12 Stocks To Watch For August 29, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 29, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $74,966 activity. The insider TRAVIS NIGEL bought 2,917 shares worth $74,966.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold ANF shares while 67 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 71.53 million shares or 1.41% less from 72.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 833,998 are owned by Citadel Advisors Limited Liability. Voloridge Invest Management Limited Liability Corporation, a Florida-based fund reported 83,150 shares. Zacks Investment holds 0.02% or 37,331 shares. Contrarius Inv Management Limited has 4.08% invested in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) for 2.84 million shares. Alps Advsr Inc stated it has 113,167 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 596,544 were reported by Morgan Stanley. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 25,501 shares. Cibc Ww invested in 0% or 7,873 shares. Ftb Advsr has 0% invested in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF). Adirondack Tru accumulated 3 shares. Kempen Capital Management Nv owns 365,719 shares for 0.91% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership invested in 5.52M shares. Parametric Ltd Com invested in 0.02% or 855,877 shares. Manufacturers Life The holds 43,281 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association owns 146,650 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Among 8 analysts covering Abercrombie Fitch (NYSE:ANF), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. Abercrombie Fitch has $35 highest and $1600 lowest target. $24.44’s average target is 43.60% above currents $17.02 stock price. Abercrombie Fitch had 15 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Wedbush. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Hold” on Thursday, March 7. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by FBR Capital. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Thursday, March 7 by Deutsche Bank. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 7 by Citigroup. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was upgraded by J.P. Morgan. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, March 7. On Thursday, May 30 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Underperform”. The firm has “Underperform” rating by Bank of America given on Thursday, May 30. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was maintained by Nomura.

More notable recent Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Cathay General Bancorp Declares $0.31 Per Share Dividend – PRNewswire” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “How The Parts Add Up: IAT Targets $51 – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did You Miss Cathay General Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:CATY) 30% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Does Investing In Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Impact The Volatility Of Your Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Cathay General Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:CATY) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Hillcrest Asset Management Llc holds 1.69% of its portfolio in Cathay General Bancorp for 310,700 shares. Aurora Investment Counsel owns 46,465 shares or 0.86% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors Lp has 0.52% invested in the company for 139,330 shares. The New York-based Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc has invested 0.47% in the stock. Campbell & Co Investment Adviser Llc, a Maryland-based fund reported 24,895 shares.

Analysts await Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.89 earnings per share, up 4.71% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.85 per share. CATY’s profit will be $71.03M for 9.18 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by Cathay General Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.11% negative EPS growth.