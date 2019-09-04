Quinn Opportunity Partners Has Cut Position in Facebook (FB) by $20.09 Million; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Mar Vista Investment Partners Has Increased Its Position

Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 22.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc bought 132,042 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 706,634 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.78 million, up from 574,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $340.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $128.86. About 2.15M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 19/03/2018 – ASTRA REPORTS RESULTS FROM DERIVE PHASE 3 TRIAL ON FARXIGA; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – UNDER AGREEMENT, CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS; 29/03/2018 – Sell-side line of the day “Celltrion could be the next $JNJ in the next decade” ������������; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS JANSSEN WILL PAY CO UPFRONT SUM ALONG WITH POTENTIAL DEVELOPMENT & REGULATORY MILESTONE PAYMENTS; 29/03/2018 – Natrecor (nesiritide; Johnson & Johnson) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – J&J Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets Binding Offer for LifeScan Unit From Platinum Equity; 15/03/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION BASED ON DATA FROM MULTICENTER, OPEN-LABEL PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ERDAFITINIB; 19/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents New Data Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of FARXIGA in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Moderate Renal Impairment; 26/04/2018 – J&J – DECLARED A 7.1% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RATE, FROM $0.84 PER SHARE TO $0.90 PER SHARE

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 60.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc sold 121,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 80,300 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.39M, down from 201,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $521.54B market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $4.25 during the last trading session, reaching $186.64. About 5.52M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 24/04/2018 – Sen. Heller: Fox 5 Vegas: Heller Urges Facebook to Disclose Number of Nevadans Impacted by Cambridge Analytica Scandal; 23/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA: SORRY SCL ELECTIONS LICENSED FACEBOOK DATA; 20/03/2018 – FTC TO PROBE FACEBOOK FOR USE OF PERSONAL DATA – BLOOMBERG; 19/04/2018 – Facebook’s facial recognition tech could fall foul of new EU data rules, a top watchdog says; 10/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Facebook, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 21, 2018; 28/03/2018 – Facebook makes changes to make privacy policies more transparent; 03/04/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS AIT WILL DELETE ANY ACCOUNTS CONTROLLED BY ORGANIZATIONS THAT MANIPULATE THE SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORM; 19/03/2018 – Milberg Tadler Phillips Grossman LLP Announces Facebook, Inc. Securities Law Investigation; 26/03/2018 – EU presses Facebook on sharing of user data – letter; 10/05/2018 – Google and Facebook ban Irish vote ads

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42B for 24.05 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

