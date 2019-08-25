Quinn Opportunity Partners Has Cut Its Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF) by $3.57 Million; Deprince Race & Zollo Continues to Hold Position in Cohen & Steers (CNS)

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc decreased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF) by 92.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc sold 132,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.86% . The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $274,000, down from 142,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc who had been investing in Abercrombie & Fitch Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.35% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $16.43. About 2.88 million shares traded. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) has declined 19.72% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.72% the S&P500. Some Historical ANF News: 07/03/2018 – BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch; 25/04/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Reader Demand Rises; Options Volume High; 07/03/2018 – ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO – COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 9% FOR QUARTER; 23/05/2018 – BRIEF-Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Reports Declaration Of Quarterly Cash Dividend; 07/03/2018 – ABERCROMBIE & FITCH SHARES UP 4.4 PCT PREMARKET AFTER HOLIDAY-QTR SAME-STORE SALES BEAT; 07/03/2018 – ABERCROMBIE & FITCH – ANTICIPATES CLOSING UP TO 60 STORES IN U.S. DURING FISCAL YEAR THROUGH NATURAL LEASE EXPIRATIONS; 07/03/2018 – ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO – FOR FISCAL 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS COMPARABLE SALES TO BE UP LOW-SINGLE DIGITS; 07/03/2018 – Abercrombie reported strong sales results for the holiday quarter, fueled by momentum at Hollister; 17/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Apogee Enterprises, ArcBest, Buckle, Career Education, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Educati; 07/03/2018 – ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO ANF.N Q4 GAAP SHR $1.05

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Inc (CNS) by 261.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc bought 102,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.53% . The institutional investor held 141,990 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.00M, up from 39,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Cohen & Steers Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.87% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $52.45. About 160,571 shares traded. Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) has risen 34.28% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CNS News: 16/05/2018 – Cohen & Steers Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Cohen & Steers Announces Changes to Realty lndexes; 18/04/2018 – COHEN & STEERS 1Q EPS 59C; 18/04/2018 – COHEN & STEERS INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.62; 22/03/2018 – Cohen & Steers Global Realty Majors ETF Declares First Quarter Distribution; 05/03/2018 Cohen & Steers Funds Win Performance Awards From Lipper; 18/04/2018 – COHEN & STEERS INC QTRLY SHR $0.59; 26/03/2018 – Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (RQI) Notification of Sources of Distribution Under Section 19(a); 26/03/2018 – Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (RNP) Notification of Sources of Distribution Under Section 19(a); 18/04/2018 – COHEN & STEERS 1Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 60C

More notable recent Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Cohen & Steers, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend – PRNewswire” on August 01, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Cohen & Steers Appoints Joseph Harvey to Board of Directors – PRNewswire” published on August 01, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Cohen & Steers Offers Alternative Income Fund – PRNewswire” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (RFI) Notification of Sources of Distribution Under Section 19(a) – GuruFocus.com” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Pfenex Announces Appointment of New Board Member, Lorianne Masuoka, M.D. – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold CNS shares while 35 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 20.23 million shares or 1.18% less from 20.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested in 0% or 19,444 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability invested 0.07% in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS). Aqr Ltd Liability Corp holds 11,880 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 12,967 shares stake. Ubs Asset Americas accumulated 15,640 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS). Northern Tru Corporation has invested 0% in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 5,962 shares. Panagora Asset Management Incorporated owns 164 shares. Renaissance Lc invested in 0% or 87,982 shares. Moreover, Invesco Limited has 0% invested in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS). Synovus Fincl holds 0.02% or 31,197 shares in its portfolio. Zebra Mgmt holds 0.3% or 13,566 shares. New York-based Tiaa Cref Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS). Eagle Boston Investment Mgmt holds 0.86% or 46,279 shares in its portfolio.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, which manages about $8.52 billion and $3.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 34,984 shares to 512,872 shares, valued at $19.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 13,017 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 373,944 shares, and cut its stake in Xperi Corp.

More notable recent Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Gilly Hicks by Hollister Opens Pop-Ups at BrandBox Tysons Corner Center and More – GlobeNewswire” on July 22, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Names Kristin Scott President, Global Brands – GlobeNewswire” published on November 29, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Abercrombie & Fitch: Growth Has Peaked – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Abercrombie & Fitch Co. joins the CanopyStyle Initiative – GlobeNewswire” published on February 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Reports Third Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Analysts await Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $-0.52 EPS, down 966.67% or $0.58 from last year’s $0.06 per share. After $-0.29 actual EPS reported by Abercrombie & Fitch Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 79.31% negative EPS growth.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $74,966 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold ANF shares while 67 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 71.53 million shares or 1.41% less from 72.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) for 5.52 million shares. Maverick Cap owns 0.32% invested in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) for 880,690 shares. Cambridge Inv Research Advisors stated it has 40,007 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. New York-based Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0% in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 0% of its portfolio in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF). Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 67,973 shares. Ameritas Inv Partners Inc reported 5,673 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 2.89M shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. James Inv Rech owns 33,830 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF). The New York-based Virtu Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF). Meeder Asset Management accumulated 271 shares. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) for 20,600 shares. Trexquant Investment LP holds 22,088 shares.

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc, which manages about $731.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc (NYSE:PBI) by 68,000 shares to 179,074 shares, valued at $1.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Maxwell Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:MXWL) by 882,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 980,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Bt Group Plc (NYSE:BT).