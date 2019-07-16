Quinn Opportunity Partners Has Cut General Motors Co (GM) Holding by $13.19 Million; Stock Price Declined; Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) Valuation Rose While Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp Has Decreased Holding

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc decreased its stake in General Motors Co (GM) by 52.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc sold 356,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 326,000 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.10 million, down from 682,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc who had been investing in General Motors Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $39.36. About 5.21M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 2.02% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 04/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Tariffs could force U.S. automakers to rethink China production; 06/03/2018 – GM Korea workers jump at buyout offer as plant closure looms; 08/03/2018 – GM RESULTS AND EC CLEARANCE; 07/03/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS TO BOOST PRODUCTION OF CHEVROLET BOLT EV; 23/04/2018 – GM Korea and union reach tentative wage deal; 09/05/2018 – GM TO SET UP ASIA-PACIFIC HEADQUARTERS IN S.KOREA – S.KOREAN MINISTRY; 12/04/2018 – GM GM.N PRESIDENT AMMANN SAYS APRIL 20 DEADLINE TO AGREE ON LONG-TERM RESTRUCTURING OF SOUTH KOREA AUTO UNIT; 13/04/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Congressman Tim Ryan Statement on GM Lordstown Announcement; 26/04/2018 – GM FINANCIAL – QTLRY RETAIL LOAN ORIGINATIONS $5.1 BLN VS $5.6 BLN; 07/03/2018 – Power Solutions International Features Alternative-Fuel GM Vehicles at 2018 Work Truck Show

Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp decreased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 18.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 87,418 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47 million, down from 107,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $35.38. About 870,256 shares traded. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has risen 9.12% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.69% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 10/05/2018 – APOLLO TYRES CLEARS PVT PLACEMENT OF DEBENTURES UP TO INR15B; 15/05/2018 – Books: The Paradoxes and the Glory of Apollo 8’s Journey Around the Moon; 15/05/2018 – U2 Live At The Apollo For SiriusXM; 03/05/2018 – APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC QTR-END FEE-GENERATING AUM OF $182.5 BILLION; 04/05/2018 – APOLLO HOSPITALS GROUP CHOOSES ELEKTA’S MOSAIQ FOR NEW PROTON CENTER; 30/05/2018 – APOLLO HOSPITALS ENTERPRISE LTD APLH.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 5 RUPEES PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – HUNTER GROUP ASA – ENTERS INTO DEFINITIVE VLCC CONTRACT TRANSFER AGREEMENTS WITH APOLLO ASSET LTD; 29/03/2018 – HUNTER GROUP ASA HUNTG.OL – APOLLO ASSET AND FOUNDING SHAREHOLDERS OF DWELLOP AS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT ON AND CHANGE OF SHARE OWNERSHIP IN COMPANY; 26/05/2018 – Apollo’s Azelby Is Said to Depart One Year After Joining Firm; 10/04/2018 – HUNTER GROUP ASA – NON-BINDING INDICATIVE OFFER FROM APOLLO ASSET LIMITED

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold APO shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 139.89 million shares or 0.33% more from 139.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup accumulated 0.08% or 2.84 million shares. Brown Advisory holds 0.02% or 264,700 shares. Cetera Advisor Net Ltd Company has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). 354 were reported by Nordea Invest Mngmt. One Trading Limited Partnership holds 762 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sigma Planning Corporation holds 0.05% or 28,341 shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Fincl Partners, Tennessee-based fund reported 24,000 shares. Legal And General Grp Incorporated Public Ltd Com holds 0.02% or 1.01M shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). 148,400 were accumulated by Dnb Asset Mngmt As. Cheyne Mngmt (Uk) Limited Liability Partnership has 87,418 shares for 2.31% of their portfolio. Arrowmark Colorado Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 130,819 shares. 4.15 million were reported by Massachusetts Financial Svcs Ma. 170,000 are held by Robeco Institutional Asset Bv. 2.75 million are owned by Deutsche Bancshares Ag.

Analysts await Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 125.93% or $0.34 from last year’s $0.27 per share. APO’s profit will be $245.69 million for 14.50 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Apollo Global Management, LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.00% EPS growth.

Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp, which manages about $8.62 billion and $106.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Priceline Grp Inc (Prn) by 2.00M shares to 6.50M shares, valued at $7.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.42 earnings per share, down 21.55% or $0.39 from last year’s $1.81 per share. GM’s profit will be $2.01 billion for 6.93 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual earnings per share reported by General Motors Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.71% EPS growth.

