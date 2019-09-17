Quinn Opportunity Partners Has Cut Facebook (FB) Holding by $4.05 Million; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Community Bank Raised Holding

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 26.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc sold 21,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 59,300 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.45 million, down from 80,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $536.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $188.08. About 8.69M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 18/05/2018 – Facebook to Include News Organizations in Political Ad Database; 24/04/2018 – Rep. Kinzinger: WSPY News: Kinzinger Questions Facebook CEO at E&C Hearing; 06/04/2018 – Facebook Adding Unsend Message Tool After CEO Caught Unsending; 09/04/2018 – Facebook has seized the people’s assets and must pay; 14/05/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook Takes Jab at Facebook Ad Model (Video); 05/04/2018 – CalSTRS Will Engage Facebook to Address User Privacy Concerns; 21/03/2018 – Missing From Facebook’s Crisis: Mark Zuckerberg; 21/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica exploited Facebook data with style; 11/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Zuckerberg’s Personal Data Sold to Cambridge; 02/05/2018 – FACEBOOK: REACT 360 REPLACING REACT VR

Community Bank increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 4.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank bought 5,399 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 122,258 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.37 million, up from 116,859 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $309.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $73.17. About 11.87M shares traded or 9.07% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 04/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Is a Bet On the Future of Oil — Barrons.com; 17/05/2018 – Exxon’s Baytown, Texas refinery completes crude unit overhaul; 18/04/2018 – Eni has no plans to pull out of Rosneft deal after sanctions; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM REDUCE; 12/04/2018 – Devika Krishna Kumar: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 28/03/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY TO BEGIN FLEXICOKER OVERHAUL BY EARLY NEXT WEEK; 29/03/2018 – PETROBRAS, STATOIL AND EXXON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Energy execs says tariff gambit could hit shale, LNG project costs; 16/04/2018 – Exxon’s Baytown, Texas refinery coker overhaul may finish in early June; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO WOODS: ‘l HAVE EVERY INTENTION OF MEETING THOSE TARGETS’

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wilkins Inv Counsel holds 1.15% or 49,920 shares. Ntv Asset Limited Liability Co reported 1.12% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Halbert Hargrove Russell Limited Liability Co holds 15,535 shares. 4,455 were reported by Round Table. Peninsula Asset Mngmt owns 26,452 shares. Grimes Company holds 83,517 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Adams Natural Res Fund invested in 1.45 million shares or 19.07% of the stock. Boston reported 4,565 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First City Cap holds 3.55% or 63,546 shares in its portfolio. Sequoia Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 0.3% stake. Sun Life Fincl Inc reported 11,555 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Gabelli Funds Ltd Llc has 656,100 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 1.03% or 71,563 shares. The Ohio-based Mai Management has invested 0.26% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Moreover, Parthenon Ltd has 3.54% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 215,405 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hayek Kallen Inv Mngmt has invested 0.13% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Swedbank reported 1.67 million shares. Vision Mngmt reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bowling Port Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 19,905 shares. Guild reported 2.31% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). North Point Portfolio Managers Corporation Oh accumulated 67,494 shares. Roundview Lc reported 14,203 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. 3.50M are held by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management. Wafra Inc, a New York-based fund reported 174,215 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 4.12M shares. Fjarde Ap reported 698,572 shares. Mycio Wealth Ltd Company holds 27,279 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. First Corporation In owns 1,360 shares. 17,786 were reported by Meridian Company. Ulysses Mngmt Lc holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 25,000 shares.

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc, which manages about $804.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tailored Brands Inc by 67,000 shares to 135,000 shares, valued at $779,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 61,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 360,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 24.24 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

