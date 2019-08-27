Quinn Opportunity Partners Has Boosted By $359,900 Its Trinet Group (TNET) Stake; Last Week Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) Analysts

Among 4 analysts covering Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Jones Lang LaSalle has $20600 highest and $17500 lowest target. $185.75’s average target is 43.03% above currents $129.87 stock price. Jones Lang LaSalle had 8 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Monday, August 12. Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Friday, May 10 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Wood. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, July 30 by UBS. See Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) latest ratings:

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc increased Trinet Group Inc (TNET) stake by 95.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc acquired 6,100 shares as Trinet Group Inc (TNET)’s stock rose 15.41%. The Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc holds 12,500 shares with $747,000 value, up from 6,400 last quarter. Trinet Group Inc now has $4.64B valuation. The stock increased 2.08% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $66.28. About 304,891 shares traded or 0.72% up from the average. TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) has risen 29.61% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.61% the S&P500. Some Historical TNET News: 30/04/2018 – TriNet Group 1Q Rev $861M; 23/04/2018 – TOTAL ACCESS: DTAC TRINET TO ENTER DOMESTIC ROAMING PACT W/TOT; 29/03/2018 – TRINET NAMES MENDENHALL CHIEF MKTG OFFICER/CHIEF COMMUN OFFICER; 29/03/2018 – – TriNet Names Michael Mendenhall Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer/Chief Communications Officer; 30/04/2018 – TriNet Group 1Q EPS 75c; 30/04/2018 – TriNet Group 1Q Net $54M; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Trinet’s Ba3 Cfr, Revises Outlook To Positive; 29/03/2018 TriNet Names Michael Mendenhall Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer/Chief Communications Officer; 16/05/2018 – S&P REVISES TRINET HR CORP TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; OUTLOOK ‘POSITIVE’; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises Ratings On TriNet Group Inc; Outlook Positive

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc decreased Cit Group Inc (NYSE:CIT) stake by 13,723 shares to 13,500 valued at $648,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Och Ziff Cap Mgmt Group stake by 1.77M shares and now owns 201,633 shares. Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (NYSE:MIC) was reduced too.

The stock increased 0.12% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $129.87. About 222,034 shares traded. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) has declined 14.12% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JLL News: 13/04/2018 – TABLE-Lasalle Logiport Reit 3466.T -6 MTH results; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: JLL’s Cincinnati office adds retail VP; 16/04/2018 – LASALLE INVESTMENT RAISES OVER $1.1B FOR ASIA OPPORUNITY FUND; 21/05/2018 – BLACKSTONE DEAL IS SAID TO VALUE LASALLE AT $33.50 A SHARE; 30/05/2018 – JLL’s CEO comments on LaSalle’s double acquisition from Aviva Investors; 13/03/2018 – BEIJING — HNA Group will work with two of the biggest U.S.-based real estate services groups, a move that likely signals faster asset disposals by the Chinese conglomerate, which has run afoul of Beijing’s crackdown on debt-fueled acquisitions; 08/05/2018 – JONES LANG LASALLE INC – BOARD DECLARED A DIVIDEND OF $0.41 PER SHARE, AN 11 PERCENT INCREASE FROM $0.37 PER SHARE PAYMENT MADE IN DECEMBER 2017; 16/04/2018 – MEDIA-LaSalle Investment seeks $1 billion for property fund – Bloomberg; 30/05/2018 – LASALLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT – LASALLE WILL ALSO BE ACQUIRING AVIVA’S RIGHTS AND RESPONSIBILITIES AS FUND MANAGER OF ENCORE+; 01/05/2018 – JLL one of America’s Best Employers according to Forbes

