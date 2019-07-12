Quinn Opportunity Partners Decreased Position in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) by $7.83 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Share Price Rose, Holder Markston International Decreased by $630,000 Its Holding

Markston International Llc decreased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) by 9.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markston International Llc sold 7,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 72,754 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.88 million, down from 80,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markston International Llc who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $94.49. About 1.09M shares traded. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 5.44% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.87% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $14.5 BLN TO $14.7 BLN; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.70 TO $3.76 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 14/05/2018 – nVent Electric plc to Participate in the Electrical Products Group Conference; 07/03/2018 – TE Connectivity showcases 400G connector and cable assembly solutions at OFC 2018; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.51 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 44C/SHR FROM 40C, EST. 42C; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TE Connectivity, CNH Industrial N.V., Proteostasis Therapeutics, Qudian In; 16/03/2018 – TE Connectivity May Benefit, Industry Posts 32nd Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N – FY DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BE $3.70 TO $3.76; 20/03/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N : MELIUS RESEARCH STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT; TARGET PRICE $135

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 10.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc sold 41,016 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 358,248 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.78M, down from 399,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $213.94. About 1.81M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 08/05/2018 – In April, Charlesbank Capital and Partners Group Announced Purchase of Hearthside From Goldman Sachs and Vestar Capital; 07/03/2018 – PLANNED MOVES REFLECT BANK’S AIM TO PROTECT CLIENTS AMID GROWING CONCERN ABOUT FUTURE TRADING RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN BRITAIN AND EU; 19/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Germany’s Goldman hire prompts fear of banks’ renewed influence; 19/04/2018 – Clorox Presenting at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 12/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Harvey Schwartz, Goldman Sachs president and co-chief operating officer, has decided to retire effective…; 26/03/2018 – Fresnillo Added to Goldman Sachs’ Conviction List; 26/03/2018 – Global IPOs Advance 24% This Year, Goldman Sachs Leads; 30/05/2018 – BRAZIL 2018 GDP EST. CUT TO +2.0% FROM +2.3% AT GOLDMAN SACHS; 18/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein is likely to step down in December, The New York Times’ @katekelly reports. Full story:; 05/03/2018 – Goldman: GM and Ford could take $1 billion hit each from the steel tariffs

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Heritage Wealth Advsrs has 0% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 517 shares. Baxter Bros owns 34,408 shares for 1.54% of their portfolio. Paradigm Asset Company Llc accumulated 6,950 shares. Northeast Financial Consultants reported 11,886 shares. The West Virginia-based Ntv Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.23% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). California Public Employees Retirement Systems reported 0.17% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Psagot Investment House Limited holds 0.3% or 36,951 shares. Glob Endowment Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.11% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 3,940 shares. Dubuque National Bank And Trust Com reported 0.74% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Braun Stacey Associate, New York-based fund reported 48,046 shares. Invsts accumulated 8.18 million shares or 0.67% of the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp invested in 14,280 shares. Quinn Opportunity Prtnrs Ltd Co holds 9.41% or 358,248 shares in its portfolio. Of Toledo Na Oh has 0.09% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Raymond James And Associates owns 206,288 shares.

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc, which manages about $731.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) by 152,249 shares to 196,249 shares, valued at $2.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tribune Publishing Co by 35,461 shares in the quarter, for a total of 362,164 shares, and has risen its stake in Bt Group Plc (NYSE:BT).

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $5.22 EPS, down 12.71% or $0.76 from last year’s $5.98 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.96 billion for 10.25 P/E if the $5.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.71 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.58% negative EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.07 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold TEL shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 299.47 million shares or 0.83% less from 301.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rivulet Capital Ltd Llc has invested 6.51% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Ok holds 60,146 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Wellington Shields Co Lc invested in 2,800 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Cohen Steers Incorporated reported 3,624 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Gam Ag owns 23,908 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Cibc Asset Inc invested in 0.01% or 18,682 shares. Assetmark holds 0% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 246 shares. Franklin Res accumulated 1.67 million shares. Glenmede Tru Na stated it has 0.07% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Sterling Capital Management Limited Co accumulated 5,248 shares. Aperio Group Inc Ltd has invested 0.1% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership holds 172,573 shares. Dowling Yahnke has 0.07% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

Markston International Llc, which manages about $1.63 billion and $853.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 24,477 shares to 819,383 shares, valued at $22.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 141,967 shares in the quarter, for a total of 227,294 shares, and has risen its stake in American International Group (NYSE:AIG).

Analysts await TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.43 per share. TEL’s profit will be $476.90M for 16.52 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by TE Connectivity Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.70% EPS growth.