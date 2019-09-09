Quinn Opportunity Partners Decreased Cit Group (CIT) Stake by $658,704; Stock Value Declined; Newell Rubbermaid Com (NWL) Shareholder Kings Point Capital Management Decreased Holding as Valuation Declined

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc decreased its stake in Cit Group Inc (CIT) by 50.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc sold 13,723 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The institutional investor held 13,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $648,000, down from 27,223 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc who had been investing in Cit Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $43.08. About 355,270 shares traded. CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) has declined 4.23% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CIT News: 09/03/2018 – CIT GROUP INC – INTENTION TO REDEEM ON APRIL 9, 2018 $500 MLN OF OUTSTANDING 3.875% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE FEBRUARY 2019; 25/05/2018 – CIT Group: Named Wahida Plummer as Chief Risk Officer Responsible for All Enterprise Risk; 30/05/2018 – CIT Presenting at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference Jun 13; 24/04/2018 – CIT Group Profit Falls 46%, Touts Progress on Strategic Plan; 12/03/2018 – ON DECK CAPITAL – MOST RECENTLY, BRAUSE SERVED AS EVP AND TREASURER OF CIT GROUP AND CIT BANK; 06/03/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE CIT’S SR UNSEC NOTES ‘BB+’ & SUB NTS ‘BB’; 07/05/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger on $79 Million Financing for Onyx Renewable Partners; 22/05/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger On $107.5 Million For Oakland Residential Project; 07/05/2018 – FinTech Breakthrough Names CIT Point-Of-Sale Platform As “Best Small Business Lending Solution” In 2018; 21/03/2018 – VTG NOW SEES CIT RAIL DEAL TO BE COMPLETED IN 2H

Kings Point Capital Management decreased its stake in Newell Rubbermaid Inc Com (NWL) by 97.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kings Point Capital Management sold 224,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The institutional investor held 5,811 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $89,000, down from 230,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kings Point Capital Management who had been investing in Newell Rubbermaid Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $17.24. About 4.23M shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – QTRLY NET SALES $3,017.4 MLN VS $3,266.3 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Newell Brands Named One of America’s Most Reputable Companies; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Sees 45% Reduction in Brands, 39% Reduction in Number of Employees; 08/03/2018 – Newell Brands Sees Fifth Director Resign Amid Starboard Fight; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands: Sale Part of Accelerated Transformation Strategy; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Carl Icahn now faces a proxy fight at Newell Brands; 27/03/2018 – Newell Brands: Shareholders Will Benefit From Changes at Company; 09/03/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE – BELIEVE NUMEROUS DIRECTOR RESIGNATIONS AT NEWELL IS “A VOTE OF NO CONFIDENCE” IN CURRENT DIRECTION OF CO; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands 1Q Net $53.3M; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Announces Agreement to Sell The Waddington Group to Novolex

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc, which manages about $731.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 363,650 shares to 946,936 shares, valued at $55.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bt Group Plc (NYSE:BT) by 29,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold CIT shares while 103 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 94.69 million shares or 5.96% less from 100.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hahn Mgmt Limited Liability Corp, California-based fund reported 295,622 shares. Parametrica Mngmt Limited reported 6,226 shares stake. Parkside Fincl Natl Bank has invested 0% in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). Bessemer accumulated 2,300 shares. 48,562 were accumulated by Envestnet Asset Mngmt. 39,810 were accumulated by Amp Cap Investors. Price Michael F, a New York-based fund reported 607,500 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 435,596 shares. Ameriprise Finance accumulated 64,059 shares or 0% of the stock. Mackenzie Fincl holds 0% of its portfolio in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) for 11,462 shares. Reilly Limited Com holds 0% or 211 shares. Pl Advisors Llc holds 1.39% of its portfolio in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) for 100,000 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 16,750 shares. Css Limited Co Il holds 31,272 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Moody Savings Bank Division invested in 0% or 1,860 shares.

Since August 13, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $936,573 activity. The insider McPhail Kenneth bought 1,000 shares worth $43,139. Solk Steve bought 2,000 shares worth $84,900. 7,000 shares were bought by Fawcett John J., worth $307,717.

More notable recent CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “OneWest Bank Now Offers Zelle® – PRNewswire” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CIT -3.1% as investors prefer buyback vs. deal, Compass Point says – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “32 Stocks Moving in Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “CIT Names Philip Robbins as President of Asset Management and Capital Markets – PRNewswire” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CIT and Operation HOPE Introduce Launch and Grow in Southern California – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Analysts await CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, up 13.04% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.15 per share. CIT’s profit will be $121.04M for 8.28 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by CIT Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.52% negative EPS growth.

Kings Point Capital Management, which manages about $503.14 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core S&P Scp (IJR) by 4,167 shares to 6,586 shares, valued at $508,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ssga Active Etf Tr (SRLN) by 6,795 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,942 shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Yorktown Management & Rech stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.05% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) or 51,454 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership stated it has 679,671 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Twin Focus Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 15,000 shares. Fil Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 68,520 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can has 459,557 shares. First Manhattan stated it has 925,092 shares. M&T Fincl Bank Corp reported 172,484 shares. Assetmark Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 5,262 shares. Dubuque Bancorp invested in 120 shares or 0% of the stock. Cayman Islands-based Quantres Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0.51% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). 88,608 were accumulated by Oppenheimer. 4.94M were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase &. Earnest Prns Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 237 shares. Buckhead Cap Mngmt Limited Liability holds 363,262 shares or 1.74% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Newell’s Dividend Seems Safe – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Newell Brands: Misconceptions – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is Newell Brands (NWL) Down 8.5% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 02, 2019.

Analysts await Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 3.70% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.54 per share. NWL’s profit will be $228.29M for 7.70 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Newell Brands Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.44% EPS growth.