Quinn Opportunity Partners Cut Its Netflix (NFLX) Holding as Shares Declined; Bank Amer (BAC) Holder Efg Asset Management Americas Decreased Its Stake

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 60.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc sold 21,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 14,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.03 million, down from 35,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $139.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $3.49 during the last trading session, reaching $319.5. About 6.28M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 16/04/2018 – Netflix: International Segment Now Accounts for 50% of Revenue, 55% of Memberships; 16/04/2018 – NFLX: LOOKING FOR NEW IP OR OTHER ASSETS TO BUY; 17/04/2018 – 04/17 The Cable – IMF, Goldman Sachs & Netflix; 11/05/2018 – The Wrap: Netflix Buys Animated Film `Next Gen’ for $30 Million; 15/05/2018 – Scopia Adds Arris, Exits Targa Resources, Cuts Netflix: 13F; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to Bundle Rival Netflix in Plans; 24/05/2018 – Netflix became more valuable than Comcast yesterday. And the gap between the two grew even more today; 07/03/2018 – MEDIA-Netflix CEO sees $15 bln in subscriber fees this year – Nikkei; 18/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: ‘A Christmas Prince’ Sequel ‘The Royal Wedding’ Set at Netflix; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – The plot behind MoviePass parent’s bad review

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 92.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp sold 126,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 10,004 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $276,000, down from 136,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $274.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.88% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $29.49. About 76.22M shares traded or 60.67% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 29/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA SAYS TO OPEN 600 MORE MERRILL EDGE INVESTMENT CENTERS; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-Senior energy trader at Bank of America Merrill Lynch departs; 11/05/2018 – Owens & Minor Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE WAS 2.96 PCT IN APRIL VS 2.81 PCT IN MARCH; 02/04/2018 – NXT-ID Inc. Releases Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 03/05/2018 – West Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 13/03/2018 – Kennametal to Attend Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference on March 21st – 22nd, 2018; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America shareholder return tops double-digits; 26/04/2018 – Merrill Lynch B.V. Files Annual Financial Report; 03/05/2018 – BofA’s Capital Markets Head Murphy Is Said to Join Silver Lake

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42B for 10.68 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp, which manages about $1.65 billion and $329.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 12,504 shares to 18,614 shares, valued at $1.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 19,136 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,336 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (HEDJ).

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73M for 76.07 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc, which manages about $731.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN) by 105,590 shares to 146,159 shares, valued at $6.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cigna Corp by 9,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.