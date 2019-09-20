Quinn Opportunity Partners Boosted Stake in Ambac Financial Group (AMBC); Shareholder Rathbone Brothers Plc Has Raised Intuit Usd0.01 Common Stock (INTU) Holding

Rathbone Brothers Plc increased its stake in Intuit Inc Usd0.01 Common Stock (INTU) by 10.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rathbone Brothers Plc bought 17,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 184,430 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.20M, up from 166,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rathbone Brothers Plc who had been investing in Intuit Inc Usd0.01 Common Stock for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $272.43. About 458,706 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Science and Tech Adds Intuit, Exits VMware; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT SEES YEAR CONSUMER GROUP REV. GROWTH OF 12 TO 13%; 31/05/2018 – QuickBooks Delivers Enhanced Payroll Services for Small Businesses; 30/04/2018 – QuickBooks Study Finds Small Businesses Confident on Automation and AI Opportunities; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To Rev $5.915B-$5.935B; 07/03/2018 – Medfusion Launches its Newest Patient Experience Platform at HIMSS18; 16/05/2018 – Case: Negligence and Aiding and Abetting Claims Against Intuit Dismissed (N.D. Cal.) (IRC §7206); 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Rev $2.93B

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc increased its stake in Ambac Financial Group Inc (AMBC) by 100.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc bought 91,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.62% . The institutional investor held 182,900 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.08 million, up from 91,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc who had been investing in Ambac Financial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $907.38M market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $19.92. About 70,762 shares traded. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) has declined 8.44% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.44% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBC News: 03/04/2018 – ASPIRE DEFENCE FINANCE PLC – HAS ALSO MADE PAYMENTS TO JUNIOR CAPITAL TODAY FOLLOWING APPROVAL FROM AMBAC ASSURANCE UK LIMITED AND ASSURED GUARANTY; 08/05/2018 – AMBAC FINANCIAL 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $110.2M; 30/05/2018 – Ambac: Wisconsin Office of the Commissioner of Insurance Didn’t Approve Surplus Note Interest Payment Due on June 7, 2018; 08/03/2018 – Ambac Announces Annual Meeting on May 18, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Group 1Q Net $305.7M; 05/03/2018 – AMBAC TO PARTICIPATE IN BTIG’S FINL GUARANTORS CONFERENCE; 08/05/2018 – AMBAC FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS $7.22; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Capital Services Buys 1.6% of Ambac Financial; 05/03/2018 – Ambac to Participate in BTlG’s Financial Guarantors Conference; 15/05/2018 – TCI Fund Management Adds Monsanto, Exits Ambac Financial: 13F

More notable recent Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ambac working with others for max recovery of Puerto Rico exposures – Seeking Alpha” on March 01, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Ambac Financial Group (AMBC) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on March 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Ambac Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:AMBC – GlobeNewswire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Ambac Announces Execution of COFINA Plan Support Agreement – GlobeNewswire” published on August 30, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Monday Option Activity: AMBC, MU, NR – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc, which manages about $804.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 16,000 shares to 53,500 shares, valued at $5.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 11,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 370,800 shares, and cut its stake in General Motors Co (NYSE:GM).

Rathbone Brothers Plc, which manages about $32.89 billion and $3.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co Usd1 Common Stock (NYSE:JPM) by 8,682 shares to 298,884 shares, valued at $33.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Funds Total Stock Market Etf (VTI) by 2,985 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,151 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada Npv Common Stock (NYSE:RY).