Quinn Opportunity Partners Boosted Position in Anadarko Petroleum (APC); Ryder System (R) Market Value Declined While Cambridge Financial Group Has Lowered by $14.58 Million Its Stake

Cambridge Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Ryder System (R) by 0.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Financial Group Inc sold 250 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.04% . The institutional investor held 98,332 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.73 billion, down from 98,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Ryder System for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $53.33. About 512,865 shares traded or 0.34% up from the average. Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) has declined 30.71% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.71% the S&P500. Some Historical R News: 22/05/2018 – Ryder Introduces RyderGyde™, a Mobile Commercial Fleet Management App and the Only One of its Kind to Offer the Ability to Schedule Maintenance Services within Seconds; 24/04/2018 – Ryder System Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.45-Adj EPS $5.70; 05/04/2018 – Hometown Source: Ryder Cup is set to return in 2028; 27/03/2018 – Ryder Enters Sharing Economy, Unveils COOP by Ryder; 03/04/2018 – RYDER COMPLETES MXD GROUP ACQUISITION FOR ABOUT $120M; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Ryder; 02/05/2018 – Forbes Names Ryder among America’s Best Employers for Fourth Straight Year; 21/05/2018 – Ryder Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – RYDER SYSTEM INC – 2018 GAAP EPS FORECAST INCLUDES A ONE-TIME TRANSITION TAX ADJUSTMENT OF $0.57; 07/03/2018 – Ryder Honors Mexican Trucking Companies for Service Excellence during Eighth Annual Recognition Event

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc increased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corp (APC) by 635.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc bought 76,204 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The institutional investor held 88,204 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.22M, up from 12,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc who had been investing in Anadarko Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21M shares traded or 175.02% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 15/03/2018 – Anadarko Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – SOCGEN TO GAUGE BANK APPETITE FOR THE FUNDRAISING THIS MONTH; 28/03/2018 – Four oil majors interested in Algeria offshore drilling-state agency; 09/05/2018 – RAILWAY PROJECT FOR VACA MUERTA IN ARGENTINA TO BE TENDERED BY THE END OF MAY, SYSTEM NEEDED FOR 2021 -ENERGY MIN; 01/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum 1Q Rev $3.05B; 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Names Mitchell W. Ingram EVP, International, Deepwater & Exploration; 11/04/2018 – Heavy options activity in Anadarko Petroleum and Marvell Technology, according to traders Jon and Pete Najarian; 02/05/2018 – ANADARKO ENDS FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 09/05/2018 – Mitsui expects investment decision on Mozambique LNG project in FY2018/19; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA EXPECTS 13 OIL, GAS CONCESSIONS IN VACA MUERTA SHALE PLAY TO ADOPT INCENTIVE PLAN AIMED TO MOVE PROJECTS FROM PILOT PHASE TO DEVELOPMENT PHASE -ENERGY MIN

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc, which manages about $804.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Viacom Inc (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 214,758 shares to 262,131 shares, valued at $7.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gaming And Leisure Propertie (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 38,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,560 shares, and cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 95 investors sold APC shares while 261 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 391.08 million shares or 6.52% less from 418.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Cambridge Financial Group Inc, which manages about $187.94 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C. H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 540 shares to 64,787 shares, valued at $5.46 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zions Banccorp (NASDAQ:ZION) by 2,905 shares in the quarter, for a total of 126,738 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).