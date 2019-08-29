Quinn Opportunity Partners Boosted Its Stake in Viacom (VIAB) by $12.25 Million as Share Value Rose; As Epizyme (EPZM) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Cubist Systematic Strategies Has Lowered Holding

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc increased its stake in Viacom Inc (VIAB) by 1113.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc bought 437,592 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The institutional investor held 476,889 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.39 million, up from 39,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc who had been investing in Viacom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $25.22. About 4.22 million shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 17/05/2018 – NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS INC SAYS PLEASED BY COURT’S DECISION TO DENY CBS & ITS SPECIAL COMMITTEE’S MOTION; 19/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: LATEST: CBS & Viacom are going back and forth on price, making slight progress but a deal is not yet close – sources (via @Dav…; 02/04/2018 – CBS will make a bid to buy Viacom; 03/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: CBS has submitted big for Viacom that is below its market value; CBS special committee wants Moonves,; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: CBS submits below market value bid for Viacom; 20/03/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Viacom, CBS CEOs have discussed potential merger – sources (Reuters) – Viacom Inc Chief Execut; 23/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Behind Leslie Moonves’ Crusade to Save CBS From Viacom; 06/03/2018 – Nickelodeon Greenlights Original Animated Comedy Series Pony; 09/04/2018 – REPRESENTATIVES FOR CBS, VIACOM DECLINED TO COMMENT; 04/04/2018 – VIACOM BELIEVES IT DESERVES A MARKET PREMIUM AND SEES COST SYNERGIES OF AT LEAST $1 BILLION IN THE COMBINATION – CNBC, CITING

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Epizyme Inc (EPZM) by 74.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc sold 59,343 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.32% . The institutional investor held 20,780 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $257,000, down from 80,123 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Epizyme Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.23B market cap company. The stock increased 6.35% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $13.56. About 294,976 shares traded. Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) has risen 7.80% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EPZM News: 23/04/2018 – Epizyme: FDA Issued Partial Clinical Hold Affecting New Enrollment; 23/04/2018 – FDA Issues Partial Clinical Hold on Epizyme’s Lead Cancer Drug Tazemetostat — Market Mover; 17/05/2018 – Epizyme to Present New Tazemetostat Data at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting and the European Hematology Association (EHA) Congress; 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME INC EPZM.O – EPIZYME HAS BEGUN DEVELOPING MODIFICATIONS TO ADDRESS PARTIAL CLINICAL HOLD; 15/03/2018 – Epizyme Group Dinner Scheduled By Wedbush for Mar. 22; 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME INC EPZM.O – PARTIAL CLINICAL HOLD WAS INITIATED FOLLOWING A SAFETY REPORT, SUBMITTED BY EPIZYME TO FDA AND OTHER REGULATORY AUTHORITIES; 08/05/2018 – Epizyme 1Q Loss $34.1M; 24/05/2018 – Epizyme Granted FDA Orphan Drug Status for Tazemetostat; 09/04/2018 – EPIZYME’S TAZEMETOSTAT ESTABLISHED RECOMMENDED DOSE FOR PHASE 2; 23/04/2018 – Epizyme Says Working With Clinical Trial Investigators and Regulatory Authorities

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.74 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 2.18 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 13 investors sold EPZM shares while 25 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 74.53 million shares or 18.81% more from 62.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gsa Capital Llp has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Jpmorgan Chase reported 449,160 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com owns 20,780 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma has invested 0% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Jgp Gestao De Recursos Ltda holds 0.06% or 13,691 shares in its portfolio. Prelude Cap Mngmt owns 0% invested in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) for 945 shares. Art Advsrs Ltd Llc stated it has 119,339 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 14,500 shares. The Luxembourg-based Artal Sa has invested 0.89% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). 33,385 are owned by Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Company. Meeder Asset Management holds 0% or 427 shares. Hbk Lp, Texas-based fund reported 35,737 shares. Whittier holds 0% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) or 30 shares. Ameritas Invest Prns holds 4,930 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $3.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gray Television Inc (NYSE:GTN) by 75,907 shares to 176,132 shares, valued at $3.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cbl & Assoc Pptys Inc (NYSE:CBL) by 466,137 shares in the quarter, for a total of 487,677 shares, and has risen its stake in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACAD).

More notable recent Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Epizyme (EPZM) Focuses on Developing Lead Drug Tazemetostat – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Steven Cohen Charges Into Chiasma – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Immunomedics (IMMU) Posts Wider-Than-Expected Loss in Q2 – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Epizyme (EPZM) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Epizyme prices equity offerings; shares down 4% premarket – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 07, 2019.

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc, which manages about $731.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 21,300 shares to 14,100 shares, valued at $5.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 12,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 339,000 shares, and cut its stake in Och Ziff Cap Mgmt Group.