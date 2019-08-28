Quidel (QDEL) Stake Has Boosted by Oracle Investment Management Inc; As Autodesk (ADSK) Stock Value Declined, Holder Egerton Capital Uk Llp Upped Stake

Oracle Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Quidel Corp (QDEL) by 1221% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oracle Investment Management Inc bought 1.76 million shares as the company’s stock declined 7.87% . The hedge fund held 1.90 million shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $124.63 million, up from 144,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Quidel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.34B market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $58.65. About 63,004 shares traded. Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) has declined 9.66% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.66% the S&P500. Some Historical QDEL News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Quidel Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QDEL); 26/03/2018 – FDA: Quidel Corporation- Sofia 2 Analyzer Catalog Number 20299 Sofia 2 is a bench top analyzer intended to be used with; 30/04/2018 – MFS New Discovery Fund Adds Quidel, Exits MuleSoft; 07/03/2018 – Quidel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – FDA: Diagnostic Hybrids, Inc.- Quidel MicroVue Intact PTH EIA, Model 8044. An enzyme immunoassay for the quantification of; 08/05/2018 – Quidel 1Q Net $34M; 18/04/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Quidel, Eros International, Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. II, United Dominion Realty Trus; 08/05/2018 – Quidel 1Q Adj EPS $1.29; 04/04/2018 – QUIDEL CORP SAYS INCREASED SIZE OF COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO EIGHT MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – QUIDEL CORP QDEL.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $63

Egerton Capital Uk Llp increased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 30.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Egerton Capital Uk Llp bought 519,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The hedge fund held 2.23M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $347.29M, up from 1.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Egerton Capital Uk Llp who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.96% or $10.46 during the last trading session, reaching $139.75. About 14.86M shares traded or 689.86% up from the average. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 25/05/2018 – Tech Today: Warming to Roku, Defending Autodesk, Cheers for Veeva, Nutanix — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 35c-Loss 38c; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk’s First Quarter Results Led By Strong Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) Growth; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Rev $595M-$605M; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Appoints Karen Blasing To Board Of Directors; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK 4Q NET REV. $554M, EST. $544.8M; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Adj EPS 6c; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Names Karen Blasing to Board; 29/05/2018 – ORDERFOX.com and Autodesk — A Collaboration Increasing Benefits to New and Existing Users; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Rev $559.9M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Associates Ltd has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Suntrust Banks Incorporated has 20,173 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Ma owns 781,666 shares. Csat Inv Advisory LP stated it has 59 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc owns 216 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 35,822 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested 0.17% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Goldman Sachs Gp Inc Inc reported 1.57 million shares. Jfs Wealth Limited Liability Corp accumulated 26 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust has 0.12% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Forte Cap Ltd Adv has 29,869 shares for 1.68% of their portfolio. Hudock Group Inc Ltd Com holds 30 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Destination Wealth Management reported 0% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, a Sweden-based fund reported 1,985 shares. Cibc Asset Incorporated holds 30,479 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.