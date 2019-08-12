Quidel (QDEL) Shareholder Oracle Investment Management Has Raised Position by $114.36 Million as Stock Price Declined; As Antero Res (AR) Share Value Declined, Ellington Management Group Boosted by $2.15 Million Its Holding

Oracle Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Quidel Corp (QDEL) by 1221% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oracle Investment Management Inc bought 1.76M shares as the company’s stock declined 7.87% . The hedge fund held 1.90 million shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $124.63 million, up from 144,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Quidel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $57.69. About 64,861 shares traded. Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) has declined 9.66% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.66% the S&P500. Some Historical QDEL News: 22/05/2018 – Quidel Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 – Quidel Receives FDA Clearance For Its Point-of-Care Sofia(R) Lyme Fluorescent Immunoassay For Use With Sofia(R) 2 Instrument; 08/05/2018 – Quidel 1Q Rev $169.1M; 08/05/2018 – Quidel 1Q Net $34M; 08/05/2018 – QUIDEL 1Q REV. $169.1M, EST. $151.5M; 30/04/2018 – MFS New Discovery Fund Adds Quidel, Exits MuleSoft; 05/03/2018 – Quidel Receives FDA Clearance for Its Point-of-Care Sofia® Lyme Fluorescent Immunoassay for Use with Sofia® 2 Instrument; 16/05/2018 – Quidel Presenting at UBS Conference May 23; 20/04/2018 – DJ Quidel Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QDEL); 08/05/2018 – Quidel 1Q EPS 86c

Ellington Management Group Llc increased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 127.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc bought 269,239 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The hedge fund held 479,833 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.24M, up from 210,594 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $0.075 during the last trading session, reaching $3.455. About 3.49 million shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 26/03/2018 ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS HAS SEEN RISE IN SAND PRICES IN APPALACHIA IN PAST YEAR; 29/03/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO EXPECTS TO SEE GAS PRICE OF 0-5C/MMMBTU PREMIUM TO NYMEX; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS HAVE ALL COMPLETION CREW SERVICE NEEDS ‘LOCKED DOWN’ FOR NEXT YEAR; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO TO SUPPLY AT LEAST 600 MMCF/D FOR U.S. LNG EXPORTS; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 25/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 38C; 20/04/2018 – Antero Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 buys, and 2 insider sales for $197.04 million activity. RADY PAUL M also bought $102,480 worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) shares. Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. sold $99.30M worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) on Monday, June 10. 1,000 Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) shares with value of $6,900 were bought by Hardesty Benjamin A.. $99.30M worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) shares were sold by WARBURG PINCUS LLC.

Ellington Management Group Llc, which manages about $12.47B and $548.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (NYSE:AXL) by 195,571 shares to 34,500 shares, valued at $494,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 4,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,900 shares, and cut its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold AR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 275.78 million shares or 1.47% less from 279.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership owns 0.08% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 127,843 shares. 15,137 are owned by D E Shaw &. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Com owns 13,328 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 22,769 shares. 2,750 were reported by Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma. Freestone Cap Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 17,252 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 16,697 shares in its portfolio. Campbell And Adviser reported 0.12% stake. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can has invested 0.01% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University holds 6.69M shares or 8.24% of its portfolio. Bp Plc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 28,070 shares. Hamilton Lane Advisors Ltd Llc stated it has 842,604 shares or 3.94% of all its holdings. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada holds 43,593 shares. Ellington Management Gru Limited Liability Co holds 0.77% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 479,833 shares. Moreover, Wellington Management Group Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold QDEL shares while 46 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 35.42 million shares or 0.80% more from 35.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Georgia-based Signaturefd Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL). Petrus Trust Lta holds 5,268 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley owns 105,346 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP holds 0.01% or 7,715 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 3,716 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.01% in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) or 52,345 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Inc reported 238,444 shares. New Amsterdam Prns Lc New York owns 65,769 shares for 1.58% of their portfolio. Amer Group Inc Inc reported 0.01% in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL). Voloridge Management Lc reported 0.02% stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt holds 14 shares. Blackrock owns 2.29 million shares. Sei Invs Communications invested in 0.04% or 173,768 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag owns 38,991 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Vanguard Group Inc reported 3.20 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

