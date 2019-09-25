Quidel (QDEL) Share Price Declined While Oracle Investment Management Decreased Its Stake by $6.98 Million; Progeny 3 Boosted Cameco (CCJ) Position by $5.31 Million; Stock Value Declined

Oracle Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Quidel Corp (QDEL) by 6.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oracle Investment Management Inc sold 118,294 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.87% . The hedge fund held 1.79 million shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $105.90M, down from 1.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Quidel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $63.02. About 205,368 shares traded. Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) has declined 9.66% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.66% the S&P500. Some Historical QDEL News: 05/03/2018 – QUIDEL GETS FDA CLEARANCE FOR POINT-OF-CARE SOFIA® LYME FLUORES; 07/03/2018 – Quidel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 quidel corporation | sofia lyme fia, sofia 2 analyzer, sofia | K173691 | 02/28/2018 |; 08/05/2018 – QUIDEL 1Q REV. $169.1M, EST. $151.5M; 25/04/2018 – FDA: Diagnostic Hybrids, Inc.- Quidel MicroVue Intact PTH EIA, Model 8044. An enzyme immunoassay for the quantification of; 30/04/2018 – MFS New Discovery Fund Adds Quidel, Exits MuleSoft; 08/05/2018 – Quidel 1Q Rev $169.1M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Quidel Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QDEL); 05/03/2018 – Quidel Receives FDA Clearance for Its Point-of-Care Sofia® Lyme Fluorescent Immunoassay for Use with Sofia® 2 Instrument; 08/05/2018 – Quidel 1Q Adj EPS $1.29

Progeny 3 Inc increased its stake in Cameco Corp (CCJ) by 1013.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Progeny 3 Inc bought 531,380 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The institutional investor held 583,810 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.26 million, up from 52,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Progeny 3 Inc who had been investing in Cameco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.55. About 1.80M shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q EPS C$0.14; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Rev C$439M; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys New 1.1% Position in Cameco; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO ANNUAL GUIDANCE LARGELY UNCHANGED; 16/03/2018 Cameco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Cameco Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Cameco Expects Cash Flow in 2018 to Be Similar to 2017; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO 1Q ADJ EPS C$0.06, EST. LOSS/SHR C$0.01; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO CORP QTRLY REVENUE $439 MLN VS $393 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Cameco turns to profit on lower costs, higher uranium prices

More notable recent Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cameco Corporation: Plenty Of Upside – Seeking Alpha” on February 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Cameco reports second quarter results NYSE:CCJ – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Cameco reports fourth quarter and 2018 financial results – GlobeNewswire” on February 08, 2019. More interesting news about Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cameco eyes further uranium production cuts as demand stalls – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cameco reports first quarter results NYSE:CCJ – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Oracle Investment Management Inc, which manages about $877.33M and $464.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pacific Biosciences Calif In (NASDAQ:PACB) by 610,666 shares to 1.11M shares, valued at $6.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) by 4.15 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.36M shares, and has risen its stake in Motus Gi Hldgs Inc.

More notable recent Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Quidel Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:QDEL) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Quidel (QDEL) Misses Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Quidel up 8% as Beckman appeal starts – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why You Should Consider Betting On CONMED Stock Now – Nasdaq” published on May 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Quidel up 5% on supposed appeal win against Beckman – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold QDEL shares while 43 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 36.17 million shares or 2.10% more from 35.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag, Germany-based fund reported 65,263 shares. Nuveen Asset Lc has invested 0% in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL). Metropolitan Life Insur stated it has 10,830 shares. 1.79 million were reported by Oracle Inv Mgmt Incorporated. Blackrock Inc stated it has 2.46 million shares. Jpmorgan Chase, New York-based fund reported 17,299 shares. Swiss Financial Bank owns 0% invested in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) for 66,000 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability, Maryland-based fund reported 3,625 shares. Loomis Sayles And Communications LP accumulated 161,873 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can invested in 3,164 shares. Macquarie Grp Incorporated Limited owns 0.11% invested in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) for 1.08M shares. Moreover, Magnetar Limited Company has 0.05% invested in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL). Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0% or 4,462 shares. Asset Mngmt One Co owns 6,300 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL).