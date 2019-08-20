Quidel (QDEL) Share Price Declined While Mutual Of America Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake; As At&T (T) Share Price Rose, Riggs Asset Managment Company Increased Position by $2.15 Million

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Quidel Corp (QDEL) by 21.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc sold 15,147 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.87% . The institutional investor held 55,303 shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.62M, down from 70,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Quidel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $61.62. About 112,447 shares traded. Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) has declined 9.66% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.66% the S&P500. Some Historical QDEL News: 16/05/2018 – Quidel Presenting at UBS Conference May 23; 09/05/2018 – QUIDEL CORP QDEL.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $63; 08/05/2018 – Quidel 1Q EPS 86c; 30/04/2018 – MFS New Discovery Fund Adds Quidel, Exits MuleSoft; 20/04/2018 – DJ Quidel Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QDEL); 08/05/2018 – QUIDEL 1Q REV. $169.1M, EST. $151.5M; 22/05/2018 – Quidel Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 – QUIDEL GETS FDA CLEARANCE FOR POINT-OF-CARE SOFIA® LYME FLUORES; 08/05/2018 – Quidel 1Q Net $34M; 18/04/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Quidel, Eros International, Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. II, United Dominion Realty Trus

Riggs Asset Managment Company increased its stake in At&T Corp (T) by 101.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riggs Asset Managment Company bought 69,363 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 137,866 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32 million, up from 68,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Company who had been investing in At&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $258.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $35.38. About 25.80M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 19/03/2018 – Will an AT&T-Time Warner Merger Diminish Competition? (Video); 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO: ONLINE TV IS NOT MAKING MONEY FOR US TODAY, IT WILL; 26/03/2018 – Dish Backs U.S. Case Against AT&T, Claims Threat to Sling TV; 30/04/2018 – Justice Department Urges Alternative Remedies in AT&T-Time Warner Merger — 4th Update; 08/05/2018 – AT&T and Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine To Give Girls A Chance To Learn Filmmaking This Summer Through Collaboration With Fresh Films; 08/05/2018 – AT&T, U.S. Take Last Shots Over Time Warner as Judge Weighs Deal; 11/05/2018 – Noah Shachtman: EXCLUSIVE … It wasn’t just Cohen. AT&T looked to enlist other Trump allies for totally-not-shady consulting; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Pfizer, Exits AT&T, Cuts Wex; 29/03/2018 – AU OPTRONICS 2409.TW SAYS 2017 CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS OF THE PARENT COMPANY AT T$32.4 BLN; 18/04/2018 – AT&T INC T.N – MADE THIS DECISION BASED ON CURRENT MARKET CONDITIONS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold QDEL shares while 46 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 35.42 million shares or 0.80% more from 35.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mngmt Of Virginia Ltd Llc owns 2.8% invested in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) for 180,399 shares. 304 were accumulated by Prelude Cap Management Ltd Company. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL). Raymond James Serv invested 0% in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL). Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested in 0% or 6,796 shares. Connecticut-based Zebra Capital Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.33% in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL). Serv Automobile Association accumulated 8,079 shares. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research invested 0% in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL). Gagnon Ltd Com, New York-based fund reported 116,639 shares. Legal & General Gru Public Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) for 13,968 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL). New Amsterdam Prtnrs holds 65,769 shares. Natl Bank Of America De has 109,995 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 425,823 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Associates Md invested in 6.67M shares.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.10 billion and $6.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New Relic Inc. by 10,095 shares to 104,422 shares, valued at $10.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pvh Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 8,158 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,980 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).