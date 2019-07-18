Quidel (QDEL) Reaches $57.75 After 6.00% Up Move; Equifax (EFX) Shorts Up By 5.7%

Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) had an increase of 5.7% in short interest. EFX’s SI was 4.85 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 5.7% from 4.59M shares previously. With 1.40 million avg volume, 4 days are for Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX)’s short sellers to cover EFX’s short positions. The SI to Equifax Inc’s float is 4.05%. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $138.29. About 244,345 shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 4.61% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.18% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 09/03/2018 – At least one positive thing could come from the last year’s massive Equifax data breach:; 14/03/2018 – U.S. authorities charge former Equifax executive over insider trading -SEC; 21/04/2018 – DJ Equifax Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EFX); 02/04/2018 – BEGOR RESIGNS FROM FICO BOARD DUE TO BEING NAMED AS EQUIFAX CEO; 14/03/2018 – SEC SAYS FORMER EQUIFAX EXECUTIVE ENGAGED IN INSIDER TRADING; 07/05/2018 – Equifax provides more detail to Congress on cyber security incident; 03/05/2018 – Equifax Shareholders Re-Elect Board Members in Wake of Breach; 03/05/2018 – Equifax Directors Win Re-Election, Despite Concerns About Breach; 14/03/2018 – Former Equifax data chief charged; 15/05/2018 – Independent Franchise Partners Buys 3.2% Position in Equifax

The stock of Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.71% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $57.75. About 67,700 shares traded. Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) has declined 4.06% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.49% the S&P500. Some Historical QDEL News: 08/05/2018 – Quidel 1Q EPS 86c; 05/03/2018 – Quidel Receives FDA Clearance For Its Point-of-Care Sofia(R) Lyme Fluorescent Immunoassay For Use With Sofia(R) 2 Instrument; 30/04/2018 – MFS New Discovery Fund Adds Quidel, Exits MuleSoft; 22/05/2018 – Quidel Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Quidel 1Q Adj EPS $1.29; 08/03/2018 – Quidel Announces Private Exchange Transactions; 04/04/2018 – QUIDEL CORP SAYS INCREASED SIZE OF COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO EIGHT MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – QUIDEL CORP QDEL.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $63; 18/04/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Quidel, Eros International, Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. II, United Dominion Realty Trus; 05/03/2018 quidel corporation | sofia lyme fia, sofia 2 analyzer, sofia | K173691 | 02/28/2018 |The move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $2.30 billion company. It was reported on Jul, 18 by Barchart.com. We have $61.22 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:QDEL worth $137.94M more.

Equifax Inc. provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company has market cap of $16.71 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: U.S. It currently has negative earnings. Information Solutions , International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold Equifax Inc. shares while 125 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 109.62 million shares or 1.59% less from 111.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Investment Management Incorporated invested in 0.05% or 626,119 shares. Fundsmith Ltd Liability Partnership owns 578,511 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc has 20 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ls Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 3,805 shares. Montag A & has 80,587 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 202,539 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Northern Tru Corporation invested in 0.04% or 1.36 million shares. British Columbia Corp has 92,359 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement Systems reported 200,904 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Lc invested in 0% or 4,744 shares. Mirae Asset Investments Limited holds 0.01% or 8,804 shares. Voya Inv Ltd Llc owns 56,967 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Com stated it has 0.02% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Victory Cap Mgmt owns 29,579 shares. Poplar Forest Capital Ltd Liability Com reported 42,246 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Equifax (NYSE:EFX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Equifax had 9 analyst reports since February 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, February 21. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, February 22 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, February 22. On Tuesday, February 5 the stock rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Hold”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold Quidel Corporation shares while 46 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 35.42 million shares or 0.80% more from 35.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Mngmt And Equity accumulated 11,375 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0% of its portfolio in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL). Moody Bank & Trust Trust Division holds 0% in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) or 20 shares. Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset Incorporated has 0% invested in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) for 81 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) for 7,841 shares. Ameriprise Finance Inc has 394,284 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited Company owns 55,303 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Bowling Portfolio Management Ltd Liability Com reported 7,971 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Zebra Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 9,564 shares. Principal Inc holds 23,232 shares. Macquarie Grp Inc Limited stated it has 1.00M shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. State Street has invested 0% in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL). Vanguard Gp Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL). Cannell Peter B And owns 334,400 shares or 0.85% of their US portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.01% or 52,345 shares.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.39 million activity. $1.39 million worth of Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) shares were sold by BRYANT DOUGLAS C.

Among 3 analysts covering Quidel Corp (NASDAQ:QDEL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Quidel Corp had 4 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy”. On Thursday, February 14 the stock rating was maintained by Craig Hallum with “Hold”. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $77 target in Monday, March 18 report.

Analysts await Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.36 EPS, up 24.14% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.29 per share. QDEL’s profit will be $14.33 million for 40.10 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Quidel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -57.14% negative EPS growth.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications primarily in infectious diseases, POC womenÂ’s and general health, and gastrointestinal diseases. The company has market cap of $2.30 billion. The firm offers Sofia influenza A+B and QuickVue influenza tests to detect viral antigens of influenza type A and B; Sofia strep A fluorescent immunoassay and QuickVue Strep A tests to detect group A Streptococcal antigen from throat swabs; and Sofia Respiratory Syncytial Virus , QuickVue RSV, and Quidel Molecular RSV + human metapneumovirus tests for respiratory syncytial virus. It has a 36 P/E ratio. It also provides various products to detect various herpes simplex virus (HSV) and herpes family viruses; H&V-Mix to isolate HSV, VZV, and Cytomegalovirus; R-Mix to detect Influenza A and B, RSV, Adenovirus, and Parainfluenza types 1, 2, and 3; Sofia S.