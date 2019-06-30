Quidel (QDEL) Holding Upped by Oracle Investment Management Inc; Gw Henssler & Associates LTD Has Cut Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Holding by $572,949 as Stock Value Declined

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 16.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd sold 2,301 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,296 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.82M, down from 13,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $2.86 during the last trading session, reaching $252.01. About 1.55M shares traded or 6.46% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500.

Oracle Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Quidel Corp (QDEL) by 1221% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oracle Investment Management Inc bought 1.76M shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.90 million shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $124.63 million, up from 144,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Quidel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $59.32. About 168,323 shares traded. Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) has declined 4.06% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.49% the S&P500. Some Historical QDEL News: 05/03/2018 – Quidel Receives FDA Clearance for Its Point-of-Care Sofia® Lyme Fluorescent Immunoassay for Use with Sofia® 2 Instrument; 09/05/2018 – QUIDEL CORP QDEL.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $63; 05/03/2018 – Quidel Receives FDA Clearance For Its Point-of-Care Sofia(R) Lyme Fluorescent Immunoassay For Use With Sofia(R) 2 Instrument; 08/03/2018 – Quidel Announces Private Exchange Transactions; 30/04/2018 – MFS New Discovery Fund Adds Quidel, Exits MuleSoft; 05/03/2018 quidel corporation | sofia lyme fia, sofia 2 analyzer, sofia | K173691 | 02/28/2018 |; 20/04/2018 – DJ Quidel Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QDEL); 08/05/2018 – QUIDEL 1Q REV. $169.1M, EST. $151.5M; 08/05/2018 – QUIDEL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.29, EST. $1.01; 16/05/2018 – Quidel Presenting at UBS Conference May 23

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.39 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold QDEL shares while 46 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 35.42 million shares or 0.80% more from 35.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.00M are owned by Macquarie Limited. Ubs Asset Americas has invested 0% of its portfolio in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL). Jpmorgan Chase And owns 14,554 shares. Numerixs Invest Technology Incorporated accumulated 1,400 shares. Zacks Invest Mngmt owns 0.02% invested in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) for 13,860 shares. Strs Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 900 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada holds 1,076 shares. Gamco Incorporated Et Al holds 498,800 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur New York, New York-based fund reported 5,946 shares. Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Ks invested in 98,895 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Ameriprise has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL). Parametric Portfolio Associate Llc holds 54,832 shares. California State Teachers Retirement invested in 52,345 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Voloridge Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 9,031 shares. Int Grp Inc stated it has 21,801 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great Lakes Advsrs Limited Liability accumulated 11,011 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Foyston Gordon And Payne Incorporated reported 6,300 shares. First Personal Fincl Ser, a North Carolina-based fund reported 344 shares. Asset Mngmt has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). San Francisco Sentry Gp (Ca) holds 0.03% or 243 shares in its portfolio. Bluestein R H And has 145,395 shares for 1.98% of their portfolio. Deltec Asset Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 12,200 shares. Us Fincl Bank De holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 104,836 shares. Wellington Gp Llp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 7,252 are held by Addenda. Of Vermont stated it has 57,187 shares. Cutler Investment Counsel Limited Liability invested 2.65% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Connecticut-based Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct has invested 1.01% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Gam Ag reported 0.33% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Dillon & Associates accumulated 7,287 shares or 0.59% of the stock.

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.21 billion and $1.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pinnacle West Cap Corp (NYSE:PNW) by 6,400 shares to 112,672 shares, valued at $10.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 25,319 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,007 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

