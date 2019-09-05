Quidel (QDEL) Holder Oracle Investment Management Has Boosted Its Holding by $114.36 Million as Market Valuation Declined; As Kb Home (KBH) Valuation Rose, Jump Trading Boosted by $452,496 Its Stake

Jump Trading Llc increased its stake in Kb Home (KBH) by 126.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jump Trading Llc bought 18,854 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.50% . The institutional investor held 33,794 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $817,000, up from 14,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jump Trading Llc who had been investing in Kb Home for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.54B market cap company. The stock increased 3.09% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $28.69. About 1.29 million shares traded. KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has risen 12.36% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.36% the S&P500. Some Historical KBH News: 03/04/2018 – KB Home Earns Eighth Energy Star® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award; 11/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Santolina at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 21/03/2018 – KB Home Holds Grand Opening Celebration for Trevato in Sacramento; 24/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of The Trails at Mockingbird Canyon in Riverside; 15/05/2018 – KB Home Plans to Use Internally Generated Cash; 18/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Price Park in Mandarin; 19/04/2018 – KB Home CDS Widens 19 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 22/03/2018 – KB Home 1Q Rev $871.6M; 01/05/2018 – KB Home to Webcast Presentation at the J.P. Morgan 11th Annual Homebuilding and Building Products Conference; 09/03/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of The Meadows at Westfield Village in Katy

Oracle Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Quidel Corp (QDEL) by 1221% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oracle Investment Management Inc bought 1.76 million shares as the company’s stock declined 7.87% . The hedge fund held 1.90 million shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $124.63 million, up from 144,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Quidel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $60.4. About 164,053 shares traded. Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) has declined 9.66% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.66% the S&P500. Some Historical QDEL News: 22/05/2018 – Quidel Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – QUIDEL 1Q REV. $169.1M, EST. $151.5M; 18/04/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Quidel, Eros International, Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. II, United Dominion Realty Trus; 16/05/2018 – Quidel Presenting at UBS Conference May 23; 05/03/2018 quidel corporation | sofia lyme fia, sofia 2 analyzer, sofia | K173691 | 02/28/2018 |; 25/04/2018 – FDA: Diagnostic Hybrids, Inc.- Quidel MicroVue Intact PTH EIA, Model 8044. An enzyme immunoassay for the quantification of; 08/05/2018 – Quidel 1Q EPS 86c; 30/04/2018 – MFS New Discovery Fund Adds Quidel, Exits MuleSoft; 08/03/2018 – Quidel Announces Private Exchange Transactions; 05/03/2018 – Quidel Receives FDA Clearance for Its Point-of-Care Sofia® Lyme Fluorescent Immunoassay for Use with Sofia® 2 Instrument

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold KBH shares while 78 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 77.07 million shares or 4.25% more from 73.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 424,814 are held by Prudential Financial. Icon Advisers Inc Communication invested 0.06% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). New York State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 158,249 shares stake. Moreover, Bank Of New York Mellon has 0.02% invested in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). 337,400 were reported by Bridgeway Cap Mgmt. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). San Francisco Sentry Gru (Ca) reported 97 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 22,335 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada stated it has 127,075 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 3.22 million shares stake. Manufacturers Life The invested in 0.01% or 191,563 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board owns 246,500 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Geode Mngmt Limited Com has 0.01% invested in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). First Hawaiian Savings Bank invested in 400 shares or 0% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Communication has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH).

Jump Trading Llc, which manages about $310.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 10,161 shares to 739 shares, valued at $870,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 26,016 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,684 shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).