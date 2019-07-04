Quidel (QDEL) EPS Estimated At $0.36; The Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO) Had 7 Bullish Analysts

Among 8 analysts covering Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Cooper Companies had 15 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating. The company was upgraded on Friday, February 1 by Stephens. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy”. Stephens maintained it with “Buy” rating and $320 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Hold” on Wednesday, March 6. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo given on Wednesday, March 6. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Wednesday, March 6 with “Outperform”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Wednesday, March 6. The stock of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by BMO Capital Markets. See The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) latest ratings:

Analysts expect Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) to report $0.36 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 24.14% from last quarter's $0.29 EPS. QDEL's profit would be $14.33 million giving it 40.76 P/E if the $0.36 EPS is correct. After having $0.84 EPS previously, Quidel Corporation's analysts see -57.14% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $58.7. About 36,495 shares traded. Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) has declined 4.06% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.49% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold The Cooper Companies, Inc. shares while 130 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 46.20 million shares or 6.45% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirador Cap Prtn Ltd Partnership holds 1,256 shares. Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has 0.04% invested in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) for 2,600 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 400 shares. Jane Street Gru Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) for 1,401 shares. Brown Advisory Inc stated it has 12,548 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Aperio Group Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Brookstone Cap Management owns 903 shares. 9,406 are held by Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia. Amp Cap Investors Limited reported 16,099 shares. Riverhead Capital Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Cleararc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Barclays Plc holds 0.01% or 69,243 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv owns 7,800 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 70,214 shares. Spears Abacus Advisors Ltd Liability Co owns 700 shares.

The stock increased 0.74% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $335.26. About 232,811 shares traded. The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) has risen 23.64% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.21% the S&P500. Some Historical COO News: 08/03/2018 – Cooper Cos 1Q Loss/Shr $2.50; 03/04/2018 – COOPER COS. BUYS LIFEGLOBAL GROUP ASSETS FOR $125M; 08/03/2018 – Cooper Cos 1Q Adj EPS $2.79; 08/03/2018 – Cooper Cos Sees FY18 Rev $2.510B-$2.560B; 27/04/2018 – The Dalí and the Cooper, Sky Arts – `bonkers and brilliant’; 16/04/2018 – Cooper Cos. Exec VP/Secretary/Administrative Chief/Governance Chief Carol R. Kaufman to Resign April 30; 23/04/2018 – BRIAN ANDREWS TO SUCCEED ALBERT WHITE AS CFO OF COOPER COS; 23/04/2018 – COOPER COMPANIES INC – ANDREWS WILL SUCCEED ALBERT WHITE; 14/03/2018 – Cooper Cos Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cooper Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COO)

The Cooper Companies, Inc. operates as a medical device firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $16.59 billion. The firm develops, makes, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia. It has a 39.38 P/E ratio. It also provides medical devices, surgical instruments, accessories, and diagnostic services and products for health care professionals and institutions focusing on womenÂ’s health, fertility, and genetic testing in hospitals, clinicianÂ’s offices, and fertility clinics.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold Quidel Corporation shares while 46 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 35.42 million shares or 0.80% more from 35.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Automobile Association, Texas-based fund reported 8,079 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) for 105,346 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can reported 26,822 shares stake. Teton Advsrs holds 140,000 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Llc reported 55,303 shares. Gagnon Securities Limited Liability Corp invested 1.66% of its portfolio in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL). Aurora Invest Counsel reported 17,097 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 311,720 shares. Public Sector Pension Investment Board has invested 0.02% in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL). James Investment Research holds 0.04% or 10,305 shares in its portfolio. First Mercantile Trust reported 1,805 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt Inc holds 639,841 shares. Asset One reported 14,600 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Envestnet Asset Inc holds 4,019 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Co holds 1.14M shares or 0.7% of its portfolio.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.39 million activity. BRYANT DOUGLAS C also sold $1.39M worth of Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) on Tuesday, January 29.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications primarily in infectious diseases, POC women??s and general health, and gastrointestinal diseases. The company has market cap of $2.34 billion. The firm offers Sofia influenza A+B and QuickVue influenza tests to detect viral antigens of influenza type A and B; Sofia strep A fluorescent immunoassay and QuickVue Strep A tests to detect group A Streptococcal antigen from throat swabs; and Sofia Respiratory Syncytial Virus , QuickVue RSV, and Quidel Molecular RSV + human metapneumovirus tests for respiratory syncytial virus. It has a 36.6 P/E ratio. It also provides various products to detect various herpes simplex virus (HSV) and herpes family viruses; H&V-Mix to isolate HSV, VZV, and Cytomegalovirus; R-Mix to detect Influenza A and B, RSV, Adenovirus, and Parainfluenza types 1, 2, and 3; Sofia S.

Among 3 analysts covering Quidel Corp (NASDAQ:QDEL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Quidel Corp had 4 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Craig Hallum maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, February 14 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, March 18 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Monday, April 15.