Quidel Corporation (QDEL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) and Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). The two are both Diagnostic Substances companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quidel Corporation 61 4.26 N/A 1.51 39.12 Quotient Limited 9 23.89 N/A -1.95 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Quidel Corporation and Quotient Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quidel Corporation 0.00% 15.8% 8% Quotient Limited 0.00% 0% -64.5%

Volatility and Risk

Quidel Corporation’s 1.38 beta indicates that its volatility is 38.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Quotient Limited has a 0.91 beta and it is 9.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Quidel Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.3 and 0.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Quotient Limited are 4.6 and 4 respectively. Quotient Limited therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Quidel Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Quidel Corporation and Quotient Limited Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Quidel Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 Quotient Limited 0 0 1 3.00

Quidel Corporation’s upside potential is 40.78% at a $75.5 average target price. Quotient Limited on the other hand boasts of a $13.5 average target price and a 28.45% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Quidel Corporation appears more favorable than Quotient Limited, based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 93% of Quidel Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 72.4% of Quotient Limited are owned by institutional investors. About 9.2% of Quidel Corporation’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.6% of Quotient Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Quidel Corporation 0.36% -0.61% -7.87% 5.41% -9.66% 20.91% Quotient Limited -1.58% 16.3% 32% 32.17% 40.8% 72.55%

For the past year Quidel Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Quotient Limited.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Quidel Corporation beats Quotient Limited.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications primarily in infectious diseases, POC womenÂ’s and general health, and gastrointestinal diseases. The company offers Sofia influenza A+B and QuickVue influenza tests to detect viral antigens of influenza type A and B; Sofia strep A fluorescent immunoassay and QuickVue Strep A tests to detect group A Streptococcal antigen from throat swabs; and Sofia Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), QuickVue RSV, and Quidel Molecular RSV + human metapneumovirus tests for respiratory syncytial virus. It also provides various products to detect various herpes simplex virus (HSV) and herpes family viruses; H&V-Mix to isolate HSV, VZV, and Cytomegalovirus; R-Mix to detect Influenza A and B, RSV, Adenovirus, and Parainfluenza types 1, 2, and 3; Sofia S. Pneomoniae fluorescent immunoassay (FIA) to detect pneumococcal pneumonia and meningitis; Sofia Legionella FIA to detect Legionella pneumophila seorgroup 1 antigen; AmpliVue Bordetella assay to detect Bordetella pertussis; and Lyra Adenovirus assay to detect human adenovirus viral DNA. In addition, the company offers Sofia hCG fluorescent immunoassay and QuickVue pregnancy tests to detect hCG in serum or urine; Thyretain for the diagnosis of graves disease; QuickVue Chlamydia test to detect Chlamydia trachomatis; Solana Trichomonas assay for the diagnosis of trichomoniasis; and clinical and research products for the assessment of osteoporosis and evaluation of bone resorption/formation. Further, it provides Lyra Direct C. difficile assay to detect Clostridium difficile Toxin A or Toxin B genes; Super E-Mix and D3 IFA Enterovirus indirect fluorescent antibody products; QuickVue fecal immunochemical test to detect the presence of blood in stool specimens; and serological tests to measure antibodies circulating in the blood. Quidel Corporation was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.