Quidel Corporation (QDEL)’s Financial Results Comparing With IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Both Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) and IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) compete on a level playing field in the Diagnostic Substances industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quidel Corporation 61 4.64 N/A 1.51 39.12 IDEXX Laboratories Inc. 246 10.12 N/A 4.45 63.34

In table 1 we can see Quidel Corporation and IDEXX Laboratories Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. IDEXX Laboratories Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Quidel Corporation. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Quidel Corporation is trading at a lower P/E ratio than IDEXX Laboratories Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Quidel Corporation and IDEXX Laboratories Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quidel Corporation 0.00% 15.8% 8% IDEXX Laboratories Inc. 0.00% 0% 24.8%

Risk and Volatility

Quidel Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 38.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.38 beta. In other hand, IDEXX Laboratories Inc. has beta of 0.83 which is 17.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Quidel Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, IDEXX Laboratories Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 0.7 Quick Ratio. Quidel Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than IDEXX Laboratories Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Quidel Corporation and IDEXX Laboratories Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Quidel Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 IDEXX Laboratories Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The upside potential is 29.41% for Quidel Corporation with average target price of $75.5. Competitively the average target price of IDEXX Laboratories Inc. is $275.75, which is potential 1.96% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Quidel Corporation is looking more favorable than IDEXX Laboratories Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 93% of Quidel Corporation shares and 90.4% of IDEXX Laboratories Inc. shares. Insiders owned 9.2% of Quidel Corporation shares. Competitively, IDEXX Laboratories Inc. has 1.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Quidel Corporation 0.36% -0.61% -7.87% 5.41% -9.66% 20.91% IDEXX Laboratories Inc. -1.17% 0.67% 20.5% 35.81% 18.63% 51.62%

For the past year Quidel Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than IDEXX Laboratories Inc.

Summary

IDEXX Laboratories Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Quidel Corporation.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications primarily in infectious diseases, POC womenÂ’s and general health, and gastrointestinal diseases. The company offers Sofia influenza A+B and QuickVue influenza tests to detect viral antigens of influenza type A and B; Sofia strep A fluorescent immunoassay and QuickVue Strep A tests to detect group A Streptococcal antigen from throat swabs; and Sofia Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), QuickVue RSV, and Quidel Molecular RSV + human metapneumovirus tests for respiratory syncytial virus. It also provides various products to detect various herpes simplex virus (HSV) and herpes family viruses; H&V-Mix to isolate HSV, VZV, and Cytomegalovirus; R-Mix to detect Influenza A and B, RSV, Adenovirus, and Parainfluenza types 1, 2, and 3; Sofia S. Pneomoniae fluorescent immunoassay (FIA) to detect pneumococcal pneumonia and meningitis; Sofia Legionella FIA to detect Legionella pneumophila seorgroup 1 antigen; AmpliVue Bordetella assay to detect Bordetella pertussis; and Lyra Adenovirus assay to detect human adenovirus viral DNA. In addition, the company offers Sofia hCG fluorescent immunoassay and QuickVue pregnancy tests to detect hCG in serum or urine; Thyretain for the diagnosis of graves disease; QuickVue Chlamydia test to detect Chlamydia trachomatis; Solana Trichomonas assay for the diagnosis of trichomoniasis; and clinical and research products for the assessment of osteoporosis and evaluation of bone resorption/formation. Further, it provides Lyra Direct C. difficile assay to detect Clostridium difficile Toxin A or Toxin B genes; Super E-Mix and D3 IFA Enterovirus indirect fluorescent antibody products; QuickVue fecal immunochemical test to detect the presence of blood in stool specimens; and serological tests to measure antibodies circulating in the blood. Quidel Corporation was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. It operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments. The company provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assays; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community. It also offers diagnostic and health-monitoring products for livestock, poultry, and dairy markets; products that test water for various microbiological contaminants; and point-of-care electrolytes and blood gas analyzers that are used in the human point-of-care medical diagnostics market. The company markets its products through marketing, customer service, sales, and technical service groups, as well as through independent distributors and other resellers. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Westbrook, Maine.